Gallium Nitride Market Growth To Be Fuelled By Advancements In Technology Upcoming Year : FactMR

Gallium nitride is a glass-like substance that is translucent. It can be used with broader bandwidth and tough structure as a semiconductor unit. Compared to the semiconductor form of silicon, it tends to lose less energy. Gallium nitride use is growing with the growth of wireless devices. The gadgets based on gallium nitride have numerous applications, from electronics to telecommunications and automotive.

The wider bandwidth means that energy is quickly transferred from one material to another, which is an advantage while building UV LED cables. Customers choose gallium nitride because of its cost-efficiency and performance, which is 1000 times greater than semiconductors based out of silicon. It can be used for the manufacturing of 5th generation and fast charging devices radio antennas. It can be used in high electron mobility transistors that dispense higher thermal conductivity, faster-switching speed, to the system. The demand for gallium nitride in forthcoming years is estimated to witness a hike on the back of increasing applications in electronics and semiconductor industry.

Gallium Nitride Market: Key Players

The market of gallium nitride is having a slightly inclined growth. The key players in this market are GaN Systems, Macom, Vecco Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Cree Inc. The increase of the gallium nitride-based semiconductor in defence purpose has increased the market value of the product. GaN stakeholders are investing in the sector of research and development so that they can achieve advancement in the gallium nitride-based product.

Gallium Nitride Market: Segmentation

The Gallium nitride market can be segmented into six major categories based on the type, wafer size, component, application, end-user and region.

Based on the semiconductor type, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

GaN radio frequency device

Opto semiconductor

Power semiconductor

Based on wafer Size, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

2- inch wafer

4- inch wafer

6- inch wafer

Above 6 inch wafer

Based on the component, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Transistor

Rectifier

Diode

Based on application, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Power driver

Inverter

Radio Frequency

Lighting and laser

Based on end user, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Automobile industry

Healthcare industry

Military

Consumer Electronics

Others

Gallium Nitride Market: COVID- 19 Impact Insights

The impact of the pandemic on the Gallium nitride market was staggering and unprecedented. COVID-19 impression on the Gallium Nitride market was positive due to the mounting demand for electronic products during the third quarter. With the implementation of lockdown all around the globe, the market witnessed a halt. In the third quarter, after the implementation of government regulation, multinational companies started their production and work from a home condition which increased the selling of fast charging laptops, mobile which turned into a boon for the gallium nitride market.

The COVID -19 increased the supply chain of gallium nitride and showed an optimistic impact on the market. According to the leading producer of the gallium nitride the Transphorm, Inc., there was double the sale and production of the product in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter. The sale increased with the demand increase in the automobile, gaming and IT industries.

Gallium Nitride Market: Regional Analysis

On the demand side of the coin, East Asia tends to weigh down as majority of the manufacturers and consumers are positioned in the same region favoring economies of scale. China is set to capture majority of the consumption share not only in East Asia but across the globe. China accounts for the 95% market of gallium nitride because of the development of the 5G base chip station development.

The Gallium nitride Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Gallium Nitride Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Gallium nitride Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

