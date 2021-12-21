Digger Machinery Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2021 – 2031 : FactMR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, digger machinery market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for digger machinery will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Mounting infrastructure spending across globe is likely to propel digger machinery market during forecasted period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Digger Machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of digger Machinery include

  • JCB
  • Deere & Company
  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu Ltd
  • VOLVO Construction Equipments
  • Takeuchi
  • Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Doosan infracore
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd.
  • Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

The digger machinery market is fragmented, and manufacturers are focusing on developing new innovations to stay ahead of the competition and grow their market shares. Use of IOT is one the technology which is gaining popularity among manufacturers. Connected vehicle, data collection, integration and sharing is driving the market towards higher sales volume.

Key Segments

By Equipment Type

  • Excavator
    • Mini excavators
    • Tracked Excavators
    • Wheeled Excavators
    • Long Reach Excavators
  • Backhoe

By Power Output

  • Below 25 HP
  • 75 HP – 125 HP
  • 125 HP – 175 HP
  • 175 HP – 225 HP
  • Above 225 HP

By Propulsion

  • IC
  • Electric

By End-use Industry

  • Construction
  • Agriculture
  • Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Forestry & Landscaping
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Digger Machinery?

Whetherit is wide area soil extraction or lifting heavy amount of soil, digger machines are playing their role effectively and efficiently. These machines feature various parts such as hydraulic arm, movable tracks or tires, rotating carb, and bucket. Their superiority in mobility and digging allows them to perform variety of tasks such as digging holes and trenches, making hole to lift away heavy weight etc. Evolving end-user demand for lightweight and high-performancedigger machinery continues to drive the market. Construction applications will continue to be a lucrative sector for manufacturers.

Global mining industry is experiencing surge with increased extended mineral portfolio such as Lithium, chromium, Bauxite etc. for the various end use industries. This spike in demand resulted in expanding mining production output. This development is likely to be optimistic for digging machinery market over the assessment period.

Geographical Outlook of Global Digger Machinery Market

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA are the six main regions covered by the digger machinery market. Because of its early technological growth and adoption rate, North America is expected to be a prominent area amongst them. Its developed infrastructure and mining industry has contributed in historical growth of digger machinery market. Highly technological input in its agriculture, forestry and landscaping industry will provide further momentum for growth in the region.

Europe matured Building and construction industryis likely to provide marginal growth for machines. High disposable income of population will fuel the demand for small digging machines for landscaping purpose. As the region is moving towards building sustainable infrastructure, this new horizon is expected to bring positive outlook for the target market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with highest rate and is likely to surpass North America and Europe. In the region urbanization is increasing with skyrocketing rate, resulting in heavy infrastructure development and capacity expansion. Most of the countries in Asia Pacific are agriculture dependent, increasing technological input in the sector will provide new opportunities to the manufacturers.

COVID-19 Impact Outlook for Digger Machinery Market

Globally to curb the spreading pandemic under the strict lockdown infrastructure development was at halt and the construction industry was down. The developed global north and the developing global south saw a decline in their construction activities. Digger machinery find its large spool of share in the construction industry thus the demand for the instrument saw a plunge.

Similarly, the industries such as mining, forestry and agriculture which comprises of significant share in the global market was also under stress. The industry saw decline in the activities across the regions which resulted in the demand drop. On the similar grounds the manufacturing industries were under lockdown and the manufacturing was disrupted which created the void from supply side.

Segmental Analysis for Digger Machinery Market

Customers in the market have ample number of machines to choose from. The differing specifications are manufactured for specific job type. Also, these variants are adjusted according to diverse geographical and topographical conditions.

Excavators have the ability to rotate it’s both chassis and boom to 360 degrees at a time. They have variants in small as well as for large piece of construction machineries. Various type of excavators which are offered by the manufacturers are, tracked, wheeled and mini. They are manufactured to negotiate different terrains. Similarly, backhoe is of another kind which rotates only 200 degrees to left and right. Comparatively they are smaller in size, and driven on wheels. They fall under tractor category and serves agriculture and cosntructi0on sector very well.

Digger Machinery Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

