Disposable Razors Market To Observe Strong Development By 2021 – 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, the ever increasing awareness for personal care and hygiene among individuals since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and rise in sales through online channels will surely aid the disposable razors demand. This is anticipated to register a substantial growth during the forecast period with net business valuation of more than US$ 3,400 Mn in 2021.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Disposable Razors?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of disposable razors include

Gillette (P and G)

DORCO

Laser Razor Blades

FEATHER

Supermax Benxi Jincheng

Energizerm

Kaili Razor

Harry’s

Liyu K

LORD

BIC

Jiali

Razor LLC

Others

Key Segments

By Product

Single-blade Disposable Razors

Twin-blade Disposable Razors

Triple-blade Disposable Razors

By Type

Sensitive Disposable Razors

Non-sensitive Disposable Razors

By End-Use

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Disposable Razors? Sales of use & throw razors go through a cyclical boom-and-bust, which has remained a longstanding challenge for manufacturers. The fluctuation has meant that many manufacturers are often caught off-guard with respect to capacity utilization and expansion. Deals of razors are ascending on the backdrop of surging population of time pressed customers. Fast paced lives have forced consumers to look for products that do not require any maintenance and are easy to use and throw. Disposable razors provides various benefits to consumers such as prevention of infection associated with application of used blades, sterilizing and cleaning. The prospering travel industry is additionally adding to the rising sales of use & throw razors. Increasing number of travelers across the world is adding to the increasing demand for use & throw razors that provide economical and convenient alternatives for men’s grooming. Likewise, the disposable nature of razors eventually reduces the surplus load carried during travelling. The demand for disposable razors is anticipated to witness declining levels of adoption against the scenery of increasing customer inclination for electric razors. As consumers are turning out to be well informed, they lean towards the most recent innovation in their purchases. As electric razors provide more effective shaving results, their surging adoption can hinder the growth of use & throw razors sales during the forecast period.

North America & Europe Disposable Razors Market Outlook US is one of the largest markets for disposable razors globally. The US use & throw razors sales is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031. Demand for use & throw razors stayed steady in developed regions like North America and Europe on the backdrop of awareness about the product and easy accessibility. Further, these regions are required to observe razor sales stagnation with the advent of electric razors. Progressing technological changes in the developed regions have driven customers to effectively embrace advanced electric razors. While adoption of electric razors is at the initial level, affordability of disposable razors is fuelling their deals in developed regions. Enquire Before Buying Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=458