Disposable Razors Market To Observe Strong Development By 2021 – 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, the ever increasing awareness for personal care and hygiene among individuals since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and rise in sales through online channels will surely aid the disposable razors demand. This is anticipated to register a substantial growth during the forecast period with net business valuation of more than US$ 3,400 Mn in 2021.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Disposable Razors?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of disposable razors include

  • Gillette (P and G)
  • DORCO
  • Laser Razor Blades
  • FEATHER
  • Supermax Benxi Jincheng
  • Energizerm
  • Kaili Razor
  • Harry’s
  • Liyu K
  • LORD
  • BIC
  • Jiali
  • Razor LLC
  • Others

Key Segments

By Product

  • Single-blade Disposable Razors
  • Twin-blade Disposable Razors
  • Triple-blade Disposable Razors

By Type

  • Sensitive Disposable Razors
  • Non-sensitive Disposable Razors

By End-Use

  • Men
  • Women

By Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Benelux
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • North Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Disposable Razors?

Sales of use & throw razors go through a cyclical boom-and-bust, which has remained a longstanding challenge for manufacturers. The fluctuation has meant that many manufacturers are often caught off-guard with respect to capacity utilization and expansion. Deals of razors are ascending on the backdrop of surging population of time pressed customers. Fast paced lives have forced consumers to look for products that do not require any maintenance and are easy to use and throw. Disposable razors provides various benefits to consumers such as prevention of infection associated with application of used blades, sterilizing and cleaning.

The prospering travel industry is additionally adding to the rising sales of use & throw razors. Increasing number of travelers across the world is adding to the increasing demand for use & throw razors that provide economical and convenient alternatives for men’s grooming. Likewise, the disposable nature of razors eventually reduces the surplus load carried during travelling. The demand for disposable razors is anticipated to witness declining levels of adoption against the scenery of increasing customer inclination for electric razors. As consumers are turning out to be well informed, they lean towards the most recent innovation in their purchases. As electric razors provide more effective shaving results, their surging adoption can hinder the growth of use & throw razors sales during the forecast period.

North America & Europe Disposable Razors Market Outlook

US is one of the largest markets for disposable razors globally. The US use & throw razors sales is set to tread on the historic pattern of bust and boom during the assessment period 2021-2031.

Demand for use & throw razors stayed steady in developed regions like North America and Europe on the backdrop of awareness about the product and easy accessibility. Further, these regions are required to observe razor sales stagnation with the advent of electric razors.

Progressing technological changes in the developed regions have driven customers to effectively embrace advanced electric razors. While adoption of electric razors is at the initial level, affordability of disposable razors is fuelling their deals in developed regions.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Disposable Razors

In developing nations of Asia Pacific, demand for disposable razors is anticipated to rise quickly on the backdrop of improving financial regulations and growing awareness about the product. Specifically, nations like China and India with their rapidly developing economies present rewarding opportunities for disposable razor sales. In developing regions where infiltration of electric razor stays negligible, demand for cost effective skin grooming products, for example, disposable razors is probably going to acquire foothold during the assessment period.

Disposable Razors Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

