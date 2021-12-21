Online Distribution Channels are Set to Gain Momentum in Global Disinfectant Spray Market – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Disinfectant Spray market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Disinfectant Spray

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Disinfectant Spray.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Disinfectant Spray, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Disinfectant Spray Market.

The global disinfectant spray market has witnessed a healthy growth of ~10.5% over the historical period and overall sales were pegged at more than 113 Mn Units in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has spread in 160 countries and is likely to impact several economies through supply disruptions.

Global Disinfectant Spray Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global disinfectant spray market is segmented on the basis of formulation, delivery system, pack size, application, sales channel, and region.

Formulation

Sodium Hypochlorite

Phenols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Biguanides

Amphoterics

Aldehydes

Delivery System

Aerosol

Non-aerosol

Pack Size

Up to 200 ml

201 ml – 400 ml

401 ml – 600 ml

More than 600 ml

Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Offices / Commercial

Schools & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

Households

Other Applications

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Retail & Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales

Wholesaler & Distributors

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Surge in demand for disinfectant and hygiene products owing to COVID-19 epidemic is expected boost disinfectant spray sales. The market is pegged to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2020 and is expected to grow 1.3x over the year. The global disinfectant spray market has gained momentum in the historical period owing to enhanced healthcare facilities and an increasing number of household buyers. As consumers are moving from traditional sales routes to social distancing and non-contact sales channels, the overall sales of disinfectant spray is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Global Disinfectant Spray Market:

Aerosol disinfectant spray products account for over 6 out 10 sales of disinfectant sprays worldwide and are expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 1,650 Mn during forecast period

The hospitals & clinics segment holds ~40% share owing to the extensive use of disinfectant products and huge patient traffic in hospitals & clinics

Against the prevailing scenario, retail & convenience stores and online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% and ~18% respectively over the short-term forecast period owing to changing purchasing patterns of buyers

The global disinfectant market is estimated to showcase a fragmented market structure and is set to provide remunerative market opportunities to the existing market actors, new entrants and key investors across the globe

“As the coronavirus threat is spreading, governments worldwide need to develop astute strategies to enable key companies to expand their production capacities for sanitizers and disinfectant products.” Says Analyst at Fact.MR

Asian Countries to become Hubs of Profitable Growth

Legacy regions such as North America and Europe hold ~3/5th of the overall sales in global disinfectant spray market. Increasing emphasis on a better healthcare environment and product reach across emerging Asian countries has pushed market actors to adopt china plus one strategy and expand their business footprint outside of North America and Europe.

Moreover, regulations for a hygienic environment across end use industries has created a huge momentum for leading market players to increase their customer base. In turn, key manufacturers are on the path to find low cost raw materials while maintaining their quality and production throughput. This is being done to provide products at an affordable price in order to gain a higher profitability margin.

More Valuable Insights on Disinfectant Spray Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Disinfectant Spray, Sales and Demand of Disinfectant Spray, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

