Oil Free Air Compressor Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

The Oil Free Air Compressor Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global oil free air compressors market is estimated to attain USD 15.56 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Several key benefits such as reduced maintenance cost, easy retrofitting of the old/existing system, variable-speed capabilities are projected to surge the market growth. The air compressors are widely used across chemical, petroleum, manufacturing among other industries. Moreover, the rising shift from traditional manufacturing methods to economical techniques is gaining traction among industries. These products also provide optimal energy efficiency management.

In addition, supportive government initiatives regarding energy conservation are expected to augment the market growth. For example, the Chinese government have set stiff regulations concerning environmental fortification, which has escalated the growth of energy-efficient product. Oil-free compressors offer enhanced performance and greater reliability. These products are utilized in mining and construction activities. Furthermore, these air compressors provide higher transport mobility which is boosting the product demand from the oil and gas sector. In addition, the inclusion of lesser degradable elements is projected to fuel the market growth.

Key manufacturers in the market are General Electric, Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Bauer Group, and Sullair LLC. These players focus on developing innovative and eco-friendly compressors.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, portable type compressors segment dominated the global market with largest market share.

Based on technology, centrifugal type segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Depending on power rating, 2kW to 55 kW power category is expected to contribute highest share in the oil free air compressor market.

In 2018, manufacturing application segment accounted for share over 30.0% in the global market. Home appliances application segment is projected to grow at fastest rate owing to increasing power generation needs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Oil Free Air Compressors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Manufacturing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Home Appliances

Energy

Oil & Gas

Others

