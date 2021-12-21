Probiotics Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Probiotics Market is estimated to reach USD 66.04 billion by 2024 and is set to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Probiotics are living microorganisms that help in improving the health by balancing the good bacteria in the intestine. These microorganisms also include other kinds of organisms and are similar to good bacteria naturally present in the body.

Probiotics are used for different types of digestive issues and since there are many types of probiotics, not every type will benefit the health. On the other hand, probiotics also help in boosting immune system and prevents harmful bacteria from attaching to gut wall and growing further.

Probiotics industry is driven by rise in demand for functional food pertaining to health benefits that supplement the market growth. The market also witnesses increase in geriatric population with digestive disorders and ill health. Probiotics is likely to improve the health conditions of patients with digestive disorders.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market/request-sample

By ingredient, the probiotics market segmentation comprises bacteria and yeast. Application category for probiotics industry involves dietary supplements, animal feed and food & beverages. By function, the probiotics market is segmented as preventive healthcare, therapeutic and regular. End-user segmentation for probiotics industry comprise animal probiotics and human probiotics.

Probiotics market is geographically segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to change in lifestyles and rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases, obesity and diabetes. Increase in demand for improving personal health and rise in heart diseases is likely to account for a significant market share in the forecast period.

North America market is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in mergers and acquisitions and effective collaborations. Rise in health awareness by consumers is likely to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. The key players profiled in the probiotics industry report are Yakult, Danone, Nestle and Chr. Hansen.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/