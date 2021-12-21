Vascular Graft Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Vascular Graft Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of vascular disorders. Vascular graft (vascular bypass) is a medical process to treat injured areas of veins, arteries, or capillaries. Vascular grafts are flexible materials that are easily implanted with no irritation to adjacent tissues like blood.

The key drivers in the vascular graft industry are increasing incidences of hypertension, high blood sugar, obesity, diabetes, and other blood-related disorders, the growing geriatric population, change in lifestyle, and advancements in the domain. Furthermore, increasing consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and smoking that cause several disorders are fueling the market growth. However, high-priced cardiovascular procedures in emerging economies hinder market growth.

A large population affected by peripheral artery disease and atherosclerosis increases the adoption of peripheral repair, which is one of the major trends witnessed in the market. However, potential growth and increasing awareness for vascular grafts in developing regions is an opportunity in the market.

The vascular graft market is categorized on the basis of product type, raw material, source, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the vascular graft industry is divided into hemodialysis access graft, bypass graft, endovascular stent graft, and peripheral vascular graft. The endovascular stent graft is predicted to lead the market owing to the due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/vascular-graft-market-size/request-sample

On the basis of raw material, the vascular graft market is divided into polyester grafts, ePTFE grafts, biosynthetic grafts, and polyurethane grafts. The polyester grafts segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market owing to increasing developments in the domain.

On the basis of end-user, the vascular graft industry is bifurcated into specialty clinics, hospitals, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospital segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market owing to the increase of non-invasive surgeries and favorable reimbursement policies in developed economies.

Geographically, the vascular graft market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the market owing to the growth in healthcare expenditure and increasing R&D activities in the domain. The Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market owing to the developing healthcare industry.

The prominent players in the vascular graft industry include C. R. Bard, B. Braun, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health, Endologix, Medtronic, Maquet, Gore Medical, LeMaitre Vascular, and Terumo.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/