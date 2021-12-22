Tacboy of ET Boys and Rude Minor Collaborate on “Not Around”

New York, USA, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Wake Up! Music label has just announced they’ll be officially releasing a new collaborative EDM effort titled “Not Around” by Tacboy Rude Minor on December 28, 2021. As of today, advance copies of the single have been made available Mainstream Top 40 and Rhythmic radio broadcasters, and press contacts are being serviced with their electronic press kits. Interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for Tacboy Rude Minor. Added news updates and other information about upcoming events may be found at https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp. Press kits will be provided to members of the media by contacting the representative listed below.

Tacboy, son of House vocalist Pepper Gomez, an IMG signed model, and singer/lyricist for the ET Boys, made his solo and group debuts in 2021. His first release was with his mother on a Nu House track called, “Oh My Heart”. It went on to achieve 6 figure streaming numbers, radio play and landed on numerous radio charts. The ET Boys were next to launch. The duo of Sharkeyes and Tacboy released 4 singles to critical acclaim, impressive streaming stats and strong reviews. From the first release called, “Sober” to the most recent, “Long Night,” which was the #1 add on the NACC Top Hip Hop Adds charts this December, fans have been discovering and supporting their music. One cannot overlook the importance and visual depth of the videos created by Domonick Giorgianni that were based on the releases. Even the lyric videos by @abueloretrowave of Mexico have the ET Boys signature love of pixels which brings you to some of the flavor of things they love besides music.

On this release, “Not Around”, Tacboy collaborates with another young artist, Rude Minor. Similar to Tacboy, Rude’s father has been in the industry as a DJ, Producer for 40 years. When Gomez and Wake Up! Music suggested the two gorgeously sexy Latinos collaborate, the response was positive. Yet, none of them could have ever imagined that the two would work so well together. “Not Around” is an anthem track built on EDM/Hip-Pop. The voices of both Tacboy and Rude, complement one another and make you want to listen to more and more. The music created by Rude is the perfect backdrop for what they have created both lyrically and vocally. No doubt as reviewers have noted, these young artists are on a fast track and setting themselves up for a lifetime in the industry.

Media Contact:

Stevie B

Mia Mind Music

Phone: 800-843-8575

Email: press@miamindmusic.com