Ion Austin Provides Luxury Student Apartments

Austin, Texas, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Austin is pleased to announce they provide luxury student apartments for individuals attending the University of Texas in Austin. These apartments make it easy for students to live comfortably while remaining close to campus.

Students who choose Ion Austin will enjoy a stress-free lifestyle with their choice of floor plans, including studio apartments and one, two, three, and four-bedroom options, making it easy for students to room with their friends or enjoy a solo lifestyle. Students who need to fill an apartment can take advantage of the roommate matching program to meet new people. The per person rental rate gives students confidence they won’t experience problems due to roommates who can’t pay their rent. Extra features are available for an extra fee, including reserved parking, garage parking, window upgrades, and more.

Ion Austin provides student residents with access to various amenities that make student living more enjoyable. The apartment and townhouse complex offers a VIP lounge and pool, a 24-hour gym with fitness classes, a sky lounge, and more. The complex is also located within easy walking distance of several restaurants to give students options for their dining needs.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxury student apartments available can find out more by visiting the Ion Austin website or by calling 1-512-370-2700.

About Ion Austin: Ion Austin is a luxury off-campus apartment complex providing students with a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

