Learn About Three Way Ball Valves and Its Type.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — A Ball Valve is a quarter-turn valve that controls flow through a hollow, perforated, pivoting Ball. It’s open when the hole in the ball valve is parallel to the flow, and it’s closed when the valve handle pivots 90 degrees. When the valve is open, the handle is flat against the flow, and when it is closed, it is perpendicular, allowing for easy visual confirmation of the valve’s status.  KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd is a High Quality Three Way Ball Valves in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. 

 

Three-way ball valves can

  • Cut of or shut off flow
  • Switch flow between two different sources
  • Combine the flow from two different sources
  • Alternate flow between two different destinations
  • Divert flow coming from one source to another destination
  • Split flow coming from one source between two outgoing destinations

 

 Three way Ball valves are one of the most versatile industrial valves in the market. If you want to know more about these valves and how these can help your business, contact KHD Valves Automation for more details. Or you can also get the great manufacturers in this KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd      

 

Types Of Three Way Ball Valves

There are two types of 3-way ball valves:

  •  L-Port 
  •  T-Port.

 An L-Port can send flow one way or the other or can shut it off completely.

 A T-Port will perform all the same flow tasks as an L-Port but cannot be shut off.

 In addition, the T-Port can mix flows by sending or receiving flow to/from both ways of the Tee. The “T” and “L” refer to the shape of the opening in the ball.  

Three Way Ball Valves Manufacturers  

KHD Valves Automation Is a leading manufacturer of Three Way Ball Valves,  ball valves, check valves, and plug valves in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

KHD Valves is a major manufacturer and supplier of a variety of valve fittings, including ball valves, control valves, gate valves, globe valves, diaphragm valves, pinch valves, and a variety of other valves. Three Piece Design Ball Valves are hard wearing, performing well after many cycles, and reliable, closing securely even after long periods of disuse. 

 

KHD Valves Automation Experience 

KHD Valves Automation has built up an outstanding position in terms of Quality and Reliability needed by our valued clients in all Process Industries and other important Industrial units during the past "Four Decades" in manufacturing Precision Industrial Valves. 

 

Learn About Other Types of Ball Valves 

1.Three Way Ball Valves 

2.Four Way Ball Valves 

3.Single Piece Design Ball Valves

4.Two Piece Design Ball Valves 

 

Learn More About : Three Piece Design Ball Valves Manufacturer

 

