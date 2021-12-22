Learn About Three Way Ball Valves and Its Type.

Ball valves, Three Way Ball Valves, Four Way Ball Valves , Two Way Ball Valves, Single Piece Design Ball Valves, Manufacturers and Suppliers in India

A Ball Valve is a quarter-turn valve that controls flow through a hollow, perforated, pivoting Ball. It's open when the hole in the ball valve is parallel to the flow, and it's closed when the valve handle pivots 90 degrees. When the valve is open, the handle is flat against the flow, and when it is closed, it is perpendicular, allowing for easy visual confirmation of the valve's status. KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd is a High Quality Three Way Ball Valves in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Three-way ball valves can

Cut of or shut off flow

Switch flow between two different sources

Combine the flow from two different sources

Alternate flow between two different destinations

Divert flow coming from one source to another destination

Split flow coming from one source between two outgoing destinations

Three way Ball valves are one of the most versatile industrial valves in the market.

Types Of Three Way Ball Valves

There are two types of 3-way ball valves:

L-Port

T-Port.

An L-Port can send flow one way or the other or can shut it off completely.

A T-Port will perform all the same flow tasks as an L-Port but cannot be shut off.

In addition, the T-Port can mix flows by sending or receiving flow to/from both ways of the Tee. The “T” and “L” refer to the shape of the opening in the ball.

Three Way Ball Valves Manufacturers

KHD Valves Automation Is a leading manufacturer of Three Way Ball Valves, ball valves, check valves, and plug valves in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

KHD Valves is a major manufacturer and supplier of a variety of valve fittings, including ball valves, control valves, gate valves, globe valves, diaphragm valves, pinch valves, and a variety of other valves. Three Piece Design Ball Valves are hard wearing, performing well after many cycles, and reliable, closing securely even after long periods of disuse.

KHD Valves Automation Experience

KHD Valves Automation has built up an outstanding position in terms of Quality and Reliability needed by our valued clients in all Process Industries and other important Industrial units during the past "Four Decades" in manufacturing Precision Industrial Valves.

