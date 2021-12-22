Jetcoin Sponsors Sleeve of Emirates FA Cup Game with Huddersfield Town alongside Digital Partnership for 2021-2022 Season

Singapore, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Blockchain-powered sports and entertainment NFT solution, Jetcoin, just secured sleeve sponsorship rights for Huddersfield Town A.F.C. for their FA Cup game against Burnley on Saturday, January 8th 2022.

Jetcoin is no stranger to football, having previously sponsored Italian Serie A teams, an EFL team and FA Cup games, not to mention digital banner advertising at 33 English Premier League games. The latest football sponsorship with Huddersfield comprises both an FA Cup game sleeve sponsorship as well as a digital partnership for perimeter LED banner ads for the 2021-2021 season with Huddersfield.

“Being a sleeve sponsor of Huddersfield for the prestigious Emirates FA Cup game together with digital sponsorship for the rest of the season gives Jetcoin an unparalleled global exposure,” said Jetcoin CEO and founder Eric Alexandre. “This is a chance for our interactive JET NFT card holders to get airdropped unique merchandise and other rewards straight into their wallet during the rest of the football season. We are looking forward to this exciting partnership!”

“We are delighted that Jetcoin has agreed to support our FA Cup journey with the sponsorship of our sleeve,” commented Ian Birtley, Commercial Director of Huddersfield. “Jetcoin is an exciting proposition within the blockchain space and we look forward to seeing the brand displayed on the sleeve and across our stadium digital assets for the remainder of the season.”

Huddersfield Town was the first club to win the English League title three times, a feat that has only been repeated by three other teams – Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. Huddersfield has also previously won the ‘Football Association Challenge Cup’, the oldest national football competition in the world, now currently known since 2015 as the Emirates FA Cup, named after its headline sponsor.

The FA Cup game will kick off at 12:30 pm UK time on January 8th 2022 and has been selected for exclusive international live broadcast on Sky Sports across 38 countries. Jetcoin has also announced that fans stand to win three match shirts, redeemable through the JET Interactive NFT cards.

Jetcoin disrupts the fan-talent relationship in the world of sports and entertainment by deploying blockchain and NFT technology. With the Jetcoin solution, emerging talents are empowered by the active participation of their fans to support their career aspirations through purchases of their limited-edition NFT series offerings. In return, fans get access to exclusive rewards, an opportunity to reap the potential upside of their NFTs and most importantly, become integral to their talents’ success stories.

About Jetcoin:

Blockchain-powered Jetcoin ($JET) is digital fuel that gives fans and supporters in the world of sports and entertainment a unique opportunity to benefit directly from the success of their favorite athletes and stars. Through the JET NFTs, individuals participate in their talents’ success stories when they choose to purchase unique NFT series of artwork and collectibles from emerging talents in sports and entertainment. When the talents mature in their careers, the value of their image rights increase, translating into rewards for the fans holding the NFTs.

To date, Jetcoin has sponsored English Football League Derby County FC, Wigan Athletic F.C., English Premier League perimeter banner advertising, two Serie A football teams (A.C. Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona); three luxury yacht shows (Singapore, Phuket and Penang Rendezvous); and three Formula One Official After-Parties in Singapore.

About Huddersfield Town:

Huddersfield Town Association Football Club is an English professional football club based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Founded on 15 August 1908, it entered the Football League in 1910. The team is currently competing in the Championship, the second tier of English football.

