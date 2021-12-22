Kapoor Plastics Offering Quality LEXAN Solid Polycarbonate Sheets in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics is a trusted distributor of quality yet affordable polycarbonate sheets, acrylic sheets and PVC foam boards. For more than the last four decades, this enterprise has been working with perfection and so, has achieved a distinguished status in the industry. Kapoor Plastics has over 5000 satisfied companies across various sectors in India, which include big names like Sabic Innovative Plastics India Pvt. Ltd., Irrigation Systems Ltd, Jain Gujarat State Fertilizers Company Ltd. (G.S.F.C.) and Asiapoly.

While offering a brief insight into Kapoor Plastics, the company spokesperson in an interview stated, “We at Kapoor Plastics strive to achieve the ultimate in customer delight through our mix of quality and competitively priced products and outstanding customer service. We aim to bring a wide assortment of quality products for our esteemed customers and inform them about ideal choices with the help of able assistance provided by our seasoned, knowledgeable and courteous executives.”

Kapoor Plastics being a leading LEXAN polycarbonate sheet supplier rolls out a wide range of solid sheets widely known for their properties required at large in commercial, industrial and residential applications. LEXAN solid polycarbonate sheets are clear and polished polycarbonate sheets. Available in a wide variety of profiles, shades and surface textures, these solid sheets have unbelievable strength, designing flexibility and clarity.

The spokesperson added, “Our efforts to manufacture and deliver products at par with the international quality standards are something that has made us one of the leading polycarbonate sheet suppliers. We use quality raw materials and state-of-the-art technologies to continue serving our clients in the best possible manner. We own and operate a warehouse spread over 70000 square feet area, which enables us to offer on-time delivery of each order irrespective of the size and location.”

Those on the lookout for reliable polycarbonate sheet manufacturers can count on Kapoor Plastics and book LEXAN polycarbonate sheets and films as per their requirements. These solid sheets are UV-resistant, high impact resistant, weather and heat resistant, have excellent light transmission, are light in weight and come in a wide choice of colours and sizes. They are being widely used for innovative applications across the range of manufacturing and business sectors, including aerospace, electrical, transportation, telecommunications, machines industries, building and construction, material handling industry, etc.

Kapoor Plastics is an illustrious distributor of LEXAN polycarbonate sheets and films, A-Cast acrylic sheets and PVC foam boards. To know more about the offerings or resolve any query, such as polycarbonate sheet price, customers can contact the company telephonically or through its website.

