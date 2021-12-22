Sewagatha is a platform that will aware the people about our deeds, says Parag Abhyankar

Gujarat, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — December 20th, 2021 turned out to be a historic day for the Rashtriya Sewa Bharti as the Sewagatha website got a new avatar launched by RSS’s Joint General Secretary Shri Manmohan Vaidya and Shri Parag Abhyankar, RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Seva Pramukh at the RSS Gujarat headquarters.

An initiative of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Seva Vibhag, the redesigned website, got a boost by getting launched in Gujarati language and new features.

Speaking at the launch of the Gujarati portal, Shri Abhyankar states, “The media has a negative assumption about the RSS. By this portal, we can make the world come to notice that the RSS is a selfless organization that helps people be confident and overcome their struggles.”

Shri Manmohan Vaidya, the Joint General Secretary of RSS was also present on this momentous launch of the Sewagatha website. “Many people from the society also gave their contribution and helped people in different ways. They served people in need in different ways despite knowing that they will not get anything out of it. The driving force behind this was our spirituality”, said the senior leader.

He further added, “Sewagatha is a portal that will aware the people about these selfless deeds and inspire us to help anyone in need.”

The revamped website was designed and developed by one of the leading agencies from Mumbai; 12Grids.

To understand more about the noble and selfless stories, go to the URL: www.sewagatha.org.