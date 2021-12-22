Washington DC, USA, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — US Apostille provides FBI Criminal Background Check Apostille services for a certificate issued by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations and is intended for use in participating countries of the Hague Convention.

We also help Businesses Authenticate the US Department of State and the embassy of the destination country in Washington DC. The legalization of the embassy is necessary to confirm documents intended for use in the non-Hague participating countries.

We received Apostille for Criminal Background Check from the U.S. Department of State in Washington DC.