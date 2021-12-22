Clean Franchise Brands (CFB) Announces Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) for Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Naples, FL, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Franchise Brands (CFB), the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently issued its Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) for Martinizing Dry Cleaning. CFB will now begin efforts to sell franchise locations to prospective buyers.

CFB purchased Martinizing Dry Cleaning in Spring 2021, along with 1-800-Dry Clean, Pressed4Time and Dry Cleaning Station. CFB is also the franchisor for Lapels Dry Cleaning. All totaled, CFB has more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru—making it the largest dry cleaning company on the planet!

“The pandemic has been a very difficult time for dry cleaners. Many local independents have not survived. Yet recent industry reports indicate a strong trend in growth for the dry cleaning and laundry industry,” said Kevin Dubois, CFB CEO. “We are very excited to have finalized the FDD for Martinizing Dry Cleaning and make that opportunity available to prospects literally across the globe.”

According to a report put out by Research and Markets, “The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is poised to grow by $13.62 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost five percent.”

“That report is one reason why we’re excited,” said Dubois. “Yet it is more about what we can offer prospective Martinizing owners. With the five other companies, we can provide a level of support that’s just unheard of in the dry cleaning industry.”

Added Dubois, “For example, a prospect could open up a Martinizing Dry Cleaning satellite location and utilize a Lapels Dry Cleaning plant to clean customers’ clothing—or vice versa. Or a Martinizing store could utilize the delivery services of a Pressed4Time location. There are any number of scenarios like this.”

For complete information on the Martinizing Dry Cleaning franchise opportunity, visit martinizingfranchise.com. To schedule an information call about the Martinizing opportunity, call 248-654-7009 or go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction.

About Martinizing Dry Cleaning:

As part of Clean Franchise Brands, Martinizing is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Martinizing was founded in 1949 and remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 500 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, go to https://calendly.com/martinizing/introduction or contact John Powers at jpowers@cleanfranchisebrands.com