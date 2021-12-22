The Future Development of Honeycomb Ceramics

Pingxiang City, China, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — In addition to the basic properties of high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance and high mechanical strength, honeycomb ceramics also have two important properties, which are also the basis of honeycomb ceramics:

1. Large specific surface area. Compared with traditional spherical and circular ceramic products, honeycomb ceramics have much larger specific surface area. Other ceramic products can only increase the specific surface area by increasing patterns, drilling and other processes, while honeycomb ceramics can easily achieve a large specific surface area because of its own special shape. Thus, the efficiency of mass and heat transfer can be greatly improved when acting as catalyst carrier and heat storage body.

2. Small resistance. The pores of honeycomb ceramics are straight through, large and regular, and encounter very little resistance when gas or liquid passes through. Thus, when used as furnace heat accumulator, the air circulation speed is improved, and the heat is accumulated and released in a short time. It can reduce the power consumption of air compressor when used as reactor filler; When used as automobile exhaust purifier, it can reduce the loss of engine power.

Understand the advantages of honeycomb ceramic filler, just understand why so many people choose honeycomb ceramic. More comparison, can make the best choice. Pingxiang Chemshun Ceramics Co., Ltd. provides you with more comprehensive services.