What is the difference between Drug Toxicity & Drug Overdose?

Orlando, Florida, USA, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Drug Overdose:

When someone consumes too much of a substance, whether on purpose or by accident, it is known as a drug overdose. Alcohol, over-the-counter medicines, prescriptions, and illicit narcotics are all substances that can lead to overdose.

● Common Causes:

While drug overdoses are frequently linked to addiction, it is not the only factor to consider. Drug overdoses can happen for a variety of reasons, including inappropriate drug storage, failure to follow dosage instructions, a history of drug use or mental illnesses, and other factors.

● Signs & Effects:

The symptoms of an overdose might differ depending on the substance and how much of it is consumed. However, there are a few typical indicators of an overdose that you should be aware of. An overdose can cause the following symptoms:

Nausea & vomiting

Trouble breathing

Drowsiness

Trouble walking

Tremors

Convulsions

Hallucinations

Enlarged pupils

Irritability or aggression

Loss of consciousness

These and other symptoms may eventually lead to a coma or other deadly complications.

Drug Toxicity:

Drug toxicity can induce similar symptoms, but it can only be brought on by taking too many prescription prescriptions. When a person accumulates too much of a drug in their system, toxicity, which relates to how dangerous or harmful a substance is, can occur. This build-up usually occurs over time; in fact, medicines having a longer half-life can accumulate in the body and cause toxicity.

Toxicity is nearly often an unintended consequence. Doctors, for example, can cause drug toxicity by giving a patient a dose that is too high. In some situations, a person’s kidneys or liver may be unable to eliminate the medications from their system. Drug toxicity is influenced by factors such as age, renal function, and hydration. Drugs can accumulate and induce poisoning symptoms in any scenario.

Experiencing Drug Toxicity:

In some situations, drug toxicity might result in an overdose. As a result, the signs and symptoms are quite similar. The following are examples of medication toxicity side effects:

Diarrhoea

Dizziness

Nausea & vomiting

Stomach pains

Slurred speech

Seizures

Weakness

Hand tremors

Drug toxicity might eventually result in unconsciousness, heart problems, and other major concerns or illnesses.

Drug Toxicity vs. Overdose:

Toxicity and overdose have similar symptoms, as you can see. They are, however, completely different challenges. While both outcomes are possible, toxicity is virtually always unavoidable. Unfortunately, if someone is attempting suicide, overdosing can be done deliberately. Toxicity can also occur as a result of the accumulation of multiple prescribed drugs. Overdosing, on the other hand, can happen quickly when a person consumes too much of any substance or combination of substances.

