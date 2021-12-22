Semi-Tractor Trailer Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact. MR., the semi-tractor trailer has huge potential in terms of demand and set to witness substantial growth over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Road transportation is the most preferred mode of transportation of goods due to wide inland connectivity throughout the regions and at the same time, it is the most convenient and cost-effective way of transportation.

Additionally, the increase in urbanization, manufacturing activity, effective transportation needs and widespread rural area road network are the factors driving the growth of the semi-tractor trailer. Flourishing growth in industrial, energy and retail sector and hike in industrial outcome is also expected to improve the growth during the forecast spell.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Semi-Tractor Trailer?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of semi-tractor trailer include Schmitz Cargobull, Kogel Trailer GmbH, HYUNDAI Translead, Great Dane, MANAC INC, CIMC, Utility Trailer, Lamberet SAS, Sinotruk and other prominent players. Alternative fuel uses, to increase the growth prospect for the road freight transportation market over the forecast period. Semi-tractor trailer manufacturers adopting advanced technology in order to upgrade the efficiency of the vehicles.

For instance, a Finland based company named Ekeri developed a side opening design for a semi-tractor trailer which saves approx.35 minutes of daily run. Key manufacturers acknowledge the shift in demand for refrigerated trailer, investing in new product development and looking for collaboration with local players.

Key Segments

By Product Type Dump Trailer Dry Van Refrigerated Trailer Flatbed Trailer Tankers Stake Trailer Others

By Axle Type Less than 3 Axles 3 to 4 Axles More than 4 Axles

By Tonnage Below 25 Tons Between 25-50 Tons Between 51-100 Tons Above 100 Tons

By End-use Industry Heavy Industry Construction Medical Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Textile Industry Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Semi-Tractor Trailer? The semi-trailer flocking will transform the transportation industry in the coming years. Semi-tractor trailer platoons connect two or more semi-trailers in a convoy that uses communication technology and a propulsion support system to create better support system between trailers. The demand for semi-tractor trailer is increasing from industries such as retail, automotive, construction and food & beverage to transport bulk materials; which in turn demand snowballing. By looking into the current trends and expectations of future needs, the manufacturer are working to reduce weight of such trailers. Leading manufacturers can use this as an opportunity to maintain their position in the trailer market. In addition, the growth in manufacturing activity in developed regions is expected to boost the requirement of semi-trailer near future. However, pressure on producers to maintain competitive prices, lack of adequate infrastructure in developing regions are expected to hold back the demand.

FMCG Industry Drives the Market Demand for Semi-Tractor Trailer Semi-tractor trailers are among the most chosen option for FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies. The companies are witnessing the fleet as the key mode of road transport. Many large companies have their own mode of transportation to ship and deliver their products. For instance, FMCG leaders such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nestle and Walmart have their own fleet, including those of semi-tractor trailer. Transportation in the FMCG area must comply with certain rules and regulations outlined. Because product characteristics can be affected during packaging and travel. The demand for specialized trailers such as frozen tractor trailers is growing at FMCG. United Nation claimed Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), about 40% of food produced in developing countries is wasted before it reaches to the end-user due to lack of controlled transportation. Companies across the globe are currently focusing on the expansion of existing manufacturing facility, investments in automation of supply chains and warehouse hubs development. Such, distribution centre locations play a vital role in FMCG logistics. Therefore, growing transportation of goods from manufacturing facility to warehouses and from there to a distributor and lastly retail stores drives the demand for semi-tractor trailer. Growing E-commerce acceptance among the FMCG industry provides more opportunity for tractor trailer.