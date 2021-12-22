Used Backhoe Market Set To Surge Significantly During 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research study by Fact.MR the used backhoe market is set to observe substantial growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for low-cost construction equipment boost up sales for used backhoe.

Most of the low budget construction projects are heavily showing the demand for used machinery & equipment for cost reduction associated with project work. Leading manufacturers and dealers offer used equipment at lower cost with free services for a certain period which attracts the project contractors to buy the used one instead of the new one.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Used Backhoe?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of used backhoe include Caterpillar, Volvo, JCB, Komatsu, Liebherr, Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), John Deere, Kobelco Construction Machinery, Terex Group, Hitachi, Ais Construction Equipment Service and more.

Key players are operating in a moderately consolidated market, the chance for the old and renounced player in the market is higher to grab most of the demand. Players agreeing to sell used equipment via channel sale process which includes dealers, retailer and in-house sales. With this strategy, the manufacturers able to get an idea of the requirement and thus, are updating services according to it, creating more business opportunity for used machinery and equipment’s.

Key Segments

By Size Mini Standard Large

By End use excavation landscaping breaking asphalt construction demolition clearing snow lifting and positioning cables material transport paving roads ditch digging trenching and foundation work

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Used Backhoe? The growing application of small and medium-size construction equipment drives the demand for used backhoe. Worldwide most of the country’s governments are spending on rapid urbanization and refurbishment of existing infrastructure which drives the demand for used backhoe. Developing economies across the globe set to propel the demand for used machinery and equipment for cost-effective construction work. Light transportation of building materials, small demolitions, digging holes, paving roads and breaking asphalt boost up the requirement of the used backhoe. Furthermore, several earthmoving and excavation projects are demanding lightweight equipment that can lift heavier loads and work faster than heavy equipment such as skid steer. For repairing sewer lines, ploughing snow, installing pools, drilling, digging hole and trenches the demand for used mini backhoe is booming. Medium and large size used backhoe is also preferring by the small contractors for low budget construction project work.

Growing Construction Projects Likely to Augment the Used Backhoe Demand COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the growth of infrastructure development globally, manufacturing plants, industries and construction activities have been shut down for a certain period of time in 2020 which directly impacted the growth of the used backhoe market. Construction industry is one of the most prominent contributor of every country's GPD growth. After the first two quarters of 2020 with the market recovery and relaxation on restriction, the manufacturing plant and construction started its operation and led to an increase in demand. Though the pandemic created harsh economic condition across the globe but the era of rapid industrialization, mining work and other construction work expected to hike in demand during the forecast spell. Additionally, the growing requirement of used construction equipment for farming application such as digging the ground to plant trees and tree transplanting, movement of big rocks and unwanted wastes from farming ground drives the demand for used backhoe.