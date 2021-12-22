Food & Beverages industry is Likely to Augment Pastry Dough Market Sales

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, pastry dough sales is set to witness significant growth rate during forecast period. Demand for gluten-free pastry dough is anticipated to surge due to rising health awareness. The demand from consumers has constrained due to COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 with absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 350 Mn. Although the sales is predicted to surge at a magnificent rate over short-run forecast period.

Food & Beverages industry is Likely to Augment Pastry Dough Sales

Food & beverages industry around the globe has been impacted by COVID-19-induced slowdown. This has also had a ripple effect on pastry dough market sales. The demand curve is anticipated to be observed on the lower end of the dough business over this period.

Demand for pastry dough is anticipated to reach a normal level by Q3 of FY 2021 owing to the normalization of consumer spending habits.

Pastry dough is also used extensively for individual uses. Although lockdown guidelines have encouraged people to utilize pastry dough products in all the regions but the supply chain was disturbed due to COVID-19, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Puff Pastries

Strudels

Croissants

Short-crust Pastries

Choux Pastries

Others

By End Use

Individuals

Bakery & Baking Stores

By Sales Channel

Offline Specialty Food Stores Multi-brand Stores Retail Sales Distributor Sales

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites



By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Benelux Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China Japan South Korea

South Asia India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pastry Dough?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pastry dough include

General Mills Inc.

ARYZTA LLC

Pepperidge Farm

Dawn Food Products Inc.

Wewalka

The Fillo Factory

Others

