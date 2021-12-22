Food & Beverages industry is Likely to Augment Pastry Dough Market Sales

Posted on 2021-12-22 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

According to latest research study by Fact.MR, pastry dough sales is set to witness significant growth rate during forecast period. Demand for gluten-free pastry dough is anticipated to surge due to rising health awareness. The demand from consumers has constrained due to COVID-19 pandemic in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 with absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 350 Mn. Although the sales is predicted to surge at a magnificent rate over short-run forecast period.

Click Here to Get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4238

What is Driving Demand for Pastry Dough?

  • Pastry dough is extensively utilized by different end users across the globe including restaurants, bakery & baking stores, hotels, and cafés. Although the diversified application of the dough, bakery & baking stores stands at the upper end giving a promising growth outlook during the forecast period.
  • The rising interest towards packaged food products is anticipated to witness a take-off in demand over the short and medium run forecast period
  • Increasing awareness of hygienic and infection-free food products in the food & beverage industry is predicted to create sufficient opportunities for manufacturers.
  • Evolving end-user demand for “ready to bake” products is projected to drive the requirement for production of dough.
  • Additionally, the utilization of natural elements and the availability of organic and gluten-free pastry dough are likely to give a positive impact on the global market during the forecast period.
  • Rising bakery products owing to the rising kitchen innovative products to bolster the demand for the dough
  • Inclination of consumers to produce pastry products at home is also anticipated to set blaze to the dough business
  • Positive network externalities play a major part in thriving the dough business
  • Gradual shrink in price elasticity of demand to strengthen the stability of dough demand over short-run forecast period.

Food & Beverages industry is Likely to Augment Pastry Dough Sales

Food & beverages industry around the globe has been impacted by COVID-19-induced slowdown. This has also had a ripple effect on pastry dough market sales. The demand curve is anticipated to be observed on the lower end of the dough business over this period.

Demand for pastry dough is anticipated to reach a normal level by Q3 of FY 2021 owing to the normalization of consumer spending habits.

Pastry dough is also used extensively for individual uses. Although lockdown guidelines have encouraged people to utilize pastry dough products in all the regions but the supply chain was disturbed due to COVID-19, sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4238

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • Puff Pastries
  • Strudels
  • Croissants
  • Short-crust Pastries
  • Choux Pastries
  • Others

By End Use

  • Individuals
  • Bakery & Baking Stores

By Sales Channel

  • Offline
    • Specialty Food Stores
    • Multi-brand Stores
    • Retail Sales
    • Distributor Sales
  • Online
    • E-commerce Websites
    • Company-owned Websites

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Benelux
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India
    • Thailand
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia
    • New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pastry Dough?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of pastry dough include

  • General Mills Inc.
  • ARYZTA LLC
  • Pepperidge Farm
  • Dawn Food Products Inc.
  • Wewalka
  • The Fillo Factory
  • Others

Explore Fact.MR’s Trending Report – https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution