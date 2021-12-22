Paint and Coating Stripper Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2021 – 2031

Latest Fact.MR analysis on the paint and coating stripper market reveals demand growing as recovery commences. Improving consumer confidence, vaccination success, and economic recovery will drive demand for paint and coating strippers. Latest industry analysis on paint and coating stripper by Fact.MR tracks global sales for 2016-2020. The market forecast is offered for the period 2021-2031.

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the paint and coating stripper market are:

  • 3M Company
  • Absolute Coatings
  • Changsha Guterui
  • DOMIN Chemical
  • EZ Strip
  • Fiberlock Technologies
  • Henkel AG & Company
  • Kimetsan Group
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • Rust-Oleum
  • United Gilsonite Labs

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast.

Segmentation

Based on type, the global paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

  • Solvent type
  • Caustic Type
  • Acidic type

Based on product, the global paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

  • Acrylistrip
  • Graf-EX
  • Instrip
  • LCS
  • Stripper Cream
  • Stripper Low Odor

Based on application, the paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

  • Building Renovation
  • Vehicle maintenance
  • Industrial Repair
  • Furniture Refinishing
  • Other

Key Initiatives by Paint and Coating Stripper Manufacturers

For instance, Absolute Coatings, a key player, is focusing on manufacturing products that would prevent rust. Most of the time, the end users demand solutions for anti-rusting products. Thus, the company’s No more Rusty Metal Primer works on different surfaces like zinc, aluminium, and rusty steel. It works as a paint converting paint primer. Another key player, EZ Strip, is focusing on manufacturing spray paint removers. The end-users demand for products that would easily reach difficult surfaces has increased. Thus, EZ Strip’s MAX Strip Latex Paint Remover easily removes paint messes from difficult surfaces. Also, it can be easily used by professionals and consumers.

Introduction

Paint and coating strippers are used to remove the paints, coating and other different finishes from concrete or overlayments, as well as to clean the underlying surface. There are two types of chemical paint and coating strippers available in the global market, namely caustic paint and coating stripper, and solvent paint and coating stripper. Caustic paint and coating stripper contains sodium hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, which is used to break or remove the chemical bonds of the paint and coatings. The paint and coating strippers penetrate the layers of the paint and break down the bond between the paint and the object. Solvent paint and coating strippers are basically formed by the N-methylpyrrolidone, orange oil, or other terpene solvents, esters such as dibasic esters, aromatic hydrocarbon, dimethylformamide and other different types of solvents. Paint and coating strippers are available in liquid and gel forms. Paint and coating strippers are mainly used in industrial product repair, refinishing of furniture, building renovation, and other different applications.

The paint and coating stripper enters the film of the paint and coatings in the molecules of the active ingredients and increases the internal strains, which weakens the layer adhesion in the underlying surface and separates the paints and coating from the object. There are six different types of products available to remove the paint and coatings, namely gref-ex, instrip, LCS, stripper cream, stripsol lower odor and acrylistrip.

Key Trends Driving Demand for Paint and Coating Strippers

The global paint and coating stripper market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, due to their increasing demand for various applications such as vehicle maintenance, building renovation, and industrial repair, among others. The demand for paint and coating strippers is expected to increase in the automotive industry, due to the increase in the sales, repair and maintenance of vehicles. The growth of various industries such as automotive, furniture, building and construction in the developed and developing countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, Japan and China is expected to be one of the major driving factors for the growth of the global paint and coating stripper market.

The demand for paint and coating strippers in North America and Asia is expected to increase due to the growing manufacturing, building and construction, development, and new technological innovations in the coming years.

Regional Outlook

North America accounted a high revenue share in 2020, and is projected to the dominant regional market for paint and coating stripper over the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the automotive, furniture, building and construction industries.

Europe is projected to have a lucrative growth in the global paint and coating stripper market by 2031, owing to the growing demand for paint and coating strippers in various applications such as building renovation, industrial product repair, vehicle maintenance and repair.

China and other parts of Asia Pacific are expected to have a healthy CAGR growth in the global paint and coating stripper market over the forecast period. Africa, Latin America and the Middle East are expected to be the growing markets for paint and coating strippers.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

