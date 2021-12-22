Paint and Coating Stripper Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2021 – 2031

Latest Fact.MR analysis on the paint and coating stripper market reveals demand growing as recovery commences. Improving consumer confidence, vaccination success, and economic recovery will drive demand for paint and coating strippers. Latest industry analysis on paint and coating stripper by Fact.MR tracks global sales for 2016-2020. The market forecast is offered for the period 2021-2031.

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the paint and coating stripper market are:

3M Company

Absolute Coatings

Changsha Guterui

DOMIN Chemical

EZ Strip

Fiberlock Technologies

Henkel AG & Company

Kimetsan Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

Rust-Oleum

United Gilsonite Labs

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast.

Segmentation

Based on type, the global paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

Solvent type

Caustic Type

Acidic type

Based on product, the global paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

Acrylistrip

Graf-EX

Instrip

LCS

Stripper Cream

Stripper Low Odor

Based on application, the paint and coating stripper market is segmented into:

Building Renovation

Vehicle maintenance

Industrial Repair

Furniture Refinishing

Other

Key Initiatives by Paint and Coating Stripper Manufacturers For instance, Absolute Coatings, a key player, is focusing on manufacturing products that would prevent rust. Most of the time, the end users demand solutions for anti-rusting products. Thus, the company’s No more Rusty Metal Primer works on different surfaces like zinc, aluminium, and rusty steel. It works as a paint converting paint primer. Another key player, EZ Strip, is focusing on manufacturing spray paint removers. The end-users demand for products that would easily reach difficult surfaces has increased. Thus, EZ Strip’s MAX Strip Latex Paint Remover easily removes paint messes from difficult surfaces. Also, it can be easily used by professionals and consumers.

Introduction Paint and coating strippers are used to remove the paints, coating and other different finishes from concrete or overlayments, as well as to clean the underlying surface. There are two types of chemical paint and coating strippers available in the global market, namely caustic paint and coating stripper, and solvent paint and coating stripper. Caustic paint and coating stripper contains sodium hydroxide, also known as lye and caustic soda, which is used to break or remove the chemical bonds of the paint and coatings. The paint and coating strippers penetrate the layers of the paint and break down the bond between the paint and the object. Solvent paint and coating strippers are basically formed by the N-methylpyrrolidone, orange oil, or other terpene solvents, esters such as dibasic esters, aromatic hydrocarbon, dimethylformamide and other different types of solvents. Paint and coating strippers are available in liquid and gel forms. Paint and coating strippers are mainly used in industrial product repair, refinishing of furniture, building renovation, and other different applications. The paint and coating stripper enters the film of the paint and coatings in the molecules of the active ingredients and increases the internal strains, which weakens the layer adhesion in the underlying surface and separates the paints and coating from the object. There are six different types of products available to remove the paint and coatings, namely gref-ex, instrip, LCS, stripper cream, stripsol lower odor and acrylistrip.