Why is Functional Food and Beverages End Use Piloting demand for Insoluble Fiber | Fact.MR

Demand for insoluble fiber for use in functional food & beverage end use has been observed to be steadily growing, and is expected to showcase the same pace over the coming years. North America, being the top region, will witness higher demand for insoluble fibers as compared to other regions. Growing pharmaceutical industry is also set to bolster demand growth of insoluble fibers.

As per Fact.MR’s latest revised report, the market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the long-run forecast period. In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak mildly hit the market and it witnessed a decline in demand from its top regional markets, namely North America and Asia Pacific. All in all, the insoluble fiber market is set to get back on track by Q2 of 2021, and is expected to witness increased demand due to growing preference of people to stay healthy and have a well-maintained health status.

Key Trends of Insoluble Fiber Market

The sales of insoluble fiber market is anticipated to showcase an addition of 1.8X market value by the end of 2031.

APEJ is expected to capture a majority of market revenue and gain 161 BPS by 2031 in its market share.

Under product, cellulose is expected to gain 278 BPS over the long-run forecast period of 2021-2031, while hemicellulose is anticipated to lose around 138 BPS over the same period.

The market in India is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.

Functional food and beverages, as an end-use application, holds a majority of the market value share, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Product Cellulose Insoluble Fiber Hemicellulose Insoluble Fiber Chitin & Chitosan Insoluble Fiber Lignin Insoluble Fiber Bran Insoluble Fiber Resistant Starch Insoluble Fiber Others

Source Fruits Exotic Fruits Citrus Fruits Others Vegetables Cereals & Grains Legumes Others



Who is Anticipated to Hold the Market Throne?

The competitive analyis of insoluble fiber market is fragmented in nature, and growth of end-use industries coupled with public inclination towards intake of insoluble fiber is set to boost demand. Players such as DuPont, Ingredion, Koninklijie DSM N.V, and others are increasing their production capacities in order to fill the demand-supply gap in the market. Players such as SunOpta, Ausperl Group Pty Ltd., Batory Foods, and Grain Processing Corporation are adopting different strategies to maintain their presence and expand their market share. Detailed illustration is provided in the revised report recently published by Fact.MR.

