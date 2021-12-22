Use of Tahini in Various Food Domains to Influence the Growth of the Global Market

Increasing demand for Israeli, Turkish and Persian foods by consumers has been witnessed since recent times. This has given an impetus to the consumption of tahini, typically as a dip or sauce in many dishes such as salads, falafel, soups and baba ghanoush. In addition, chefs are using tahini in various dressings such as balsamic and ranch dressings. This factor is expected to support the growth in consumption of tahini during the forecast period.

Fact.MR’s analysis on tahini market has revealed that the sale of tahini is estimated to exceed US$ 2300 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2026). Moreover, the global tahini market, according to Fact.MR, is projected to expand at a steady volume CAGR of 4.7% throughout the period of assessment, 2017-2026. The growth of global tahini market is significantly fuelled by increasing demand for healthy foods, the growing trend of in-house cooking and substantial use of tahini sauce or paste by eateries in different food items. Key players profiled in the global tahini market research report include Mounir Bissat Factories, Sunshine International Foods, Inc., El Rashidi El Mizan and Halwani Bros. Co.

Growing Demand for Traditional Arabic Flavors and Foods to Positively Impact Sales of Tahini During the Assessment Period

Rising popularity of Middle Eastern cuisines coupled with growing demand for traditional Arabic flavors and tahini products, in countries such as China, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India and Spain is expected to spur the demand for tahini, which in turn is poised to contribute to the growth of the global tahini market in the coming years. For example, food products such as hummus and tahini pastes are gaining significant popularity in which tahini is used as the base ingredient. In addition, tahini is steadily replacing butter and is used as a side dish and garnish in many restaurants in Middle Eastern countries. Moreover, tahini dips and sauces are widely served along with shawarma, kebabs and sandwiches with a view to provide authentic Arabic taste. This is expected to fuel the consumption of tahini thus pushing its sales during the period of forecast.

Market Insights of Tahini

Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to be the largest and most lucrative region for tahini market with respect to demand, consumption as well as exports to foreign countries. Counties such as Israel, South Africa and other GCC countries are expected to showcase increased demand for tahini, thus contributing to the growth of the MEA tahini market

With respect to sesame seed type, hulled sesame seeds are widely used for tahini production as they provide better nutritional content, such as high Vitamin A content. This has pushed the demand for hulled sesame seeds during the assessment period

In the product type category, natural tahini is expected to witness significant demand and higher sales by the end of the assessment year as natural tahini provides healthy fats, amino acids, helps in blood pressure regulation, cholesterol regulation, balancing hormones, improve skin health and is a better source of minerals and essential vitamins. The natural tahini segment is estimated to lead the global tahini market during the forecast period

Increasing demand for tahini in pastes and spreads in various products such as baba ghanoush, hummus and salads has been observed. With respect to the application area, tahini is widely used in dips and spreads, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global market

In the distribution channel category, given the increasing number of conventional retail stores, the conventional retail segment is expected to surpass other channels with respect to sales of tahini, making it an attractive distribution sales channel for the product

