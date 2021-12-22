2021 Sidify Christmas Sales is ON – Up to 25% OFF

London, UK, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Sidify has recently announced its long-expected offer for the upcoming 2021 Christmas sales. It provides users with 13% off to get the monthly plan of all music converters, including Sidify Spotify Music Converter, Sidify Apple Music Converter, Sidify Amazon Music Converter, Tidal Music Converter and Deezer Music Converter. Besides, it offers 25% off to purchase the yearly plan of various video downloaders from its partner, including Netflix Video Downloader, Amazon Video Downloader, DisneyPlus Video Downloader, Hulu Video Downloader, and HBOMax Video Downloader. The campaign starts on December 17th, 2021 and ends on January 10th, 2022.

Currently, Sidify offers three hot-selling products – Sidify Music Converter, Sidify Apple Music Converter and Sidify Amazon Music Converter. Each program is available in three types of pricing – $14.95/month, $49.95/year, and $129.95 for a lifetime. Sidify is the King in the market of multimedia converters, known for higher prices and fewer promotions. Among Sidify’s loyal fans, there are plenty of DJs who heavily rely on music, and the number of Sidify users has been steadily increasing in recent years for its stable stability, reassuring after-sales service and great reputation.

In this year’s Christmas promotion, Sidify promotes its monthly subscription products only – 13% off (Original Price: $ 14.95, Christmas Price: $ 12.95), to attract more new users to test the products. In addition, Sidify unites its partners to provide its fans with more choices. Thus, you can also find Tidal Music Converter, Deezer Music Converter, Netflix Video Downloader, Amazon Video Downloader, DisneyPlus Video Downloader, Hulu Video Downloader, and HBOMax Video Downloader for 2021 Sidify Christmas sales.

For more details about the 2021 Sidify Christmas sales, please visit https://www.sidify.com/special-offer/2021-sidify-christmas-offer/.

2021 Sidify Christmas Special Deals: Sidify Music Converter is a popular music tool to help Spotify users to download Spotify music, playlists or albums to the computer. It’s a well-designed app to Convert Spotify Songs to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC and convert your local music to MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV, OGG or AIFF, keeping 100% original audio quality and ID3 tags after conversion. You can even edit the tags within the tool. Besides, the Windows version of the program can be used to burn Spotify music to CD or upload Spotify songs to OneDrive. Available for Windows and Mac Systems: Was $14.95 / month, Now $12.95 / month Sidify Apple Music Converter is specially designed for Apple Music users to convert Apple Music, iTunes M4P files and audiobooks to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC. It can also be used to convert your local music to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV/OGG/AIFF. Like Sidify Music Converter, Sidify Apple Music Converter preserves zero-loss quality and ID3 tags as well. You can also use it to burn Apple Music to CD or upload them to OneDrive. Available for Windows and Mac Systems: Was $14.95 / month, Now $12.95 / month Amazon Music Converter is a popular tool to help Amazon subscribers to record songs from Amazon Music Unlimited & Prime Music. It converts Amazon Music to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF or ALAC format and keeps original audio quality and ID3 tags after conversion. Available for Windows and Mac system: Was $14.95 / month, Now $12.95 / month Tidal Music Converter is a program that provides the best solution to help Tidal users to download Tidal music to computer. With no need to install the Tidal app, it can convert Tidal music to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC at 10X faster speed and keeps up to HiFi audio quality & ID3 tags after conversion. Available for Windows and Mac system: Was $14.95 / month, Now $12.95 / month Deezer Music Converter is a perfect tool for you if you are a Deezer music subscriber. It’s developed to download and convert Deezer music to MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC at 10X faster speed and keeps up to HiFi audio quality & ID3 tags after conversion. Available for Windows and Mac system: Was $14.95 / month, Now $12.95 / month Any Audiobook Converter is an ideal downloader to download Audible audiobooks as M4A, M4B or MP3 files to the local drive. It’s a super-fast tool, working at 60X faster speed. With it, you can enjoy your audiobooks more freely. Also, if you’d like to get lossless output files, you can select “Original” as the output format. Available for Windows and Mac system: Was $19.95 / month, Now $14.95 / month If you are a movie lover, you can get the video downloaders from Sidify’s partner – Netflix Video Downloader, Amazon Video Downloader, DisneyPlus Video Downloader, Hulu Video Downloader, and HBOMax Video Downloader. Available for Windows and Mac system: Was $59.95 / year, Now $44.95 / year