FINE PERFORATORS is one of the Leading Indian Manufacturers and Exporters of Wedge Wire Screen

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Established in the year 1969, FINE PERFORATORS is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that has emerged as an exceptional perforation product manufacturer and supplier. The range of products manufactured by this leading enterprise includes centrifugal screens, backing screens for all types of centrifugal machines, stainless steel screens, stainless steel decking grids, sugar graders screens, wedge wire screens and more. Each product manufactured at FINE PERFORATORS speaks volumes of quality, performance and cost-efficacy.

The spokesperson of FINE PERFORATORS in an interview stated, “FINE PERFORATORS offers high-quality perforated screens for cane and beet sugar processing. Our screens are being exported to Vietnam, Dubai, Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, Mexico, Jordan and Malaysia regularly. We have state-of-the-art infrastructure and a highly trained and skilled team that delivers nothing short of the best. Whether one is counting on us for the very first time or frequently, they all can expect the best service and products from us each time.”

FINE PERFORATORS is also one of the top Indian wedge wire screen suppliers, rolling out wedge wire screens of a robust quality and international specifications. They are in demand across diverse industries like mining, chemical, cement, food processing, sugar, architectural, gas and oil, paper, etc. These are primarily used for the separation, sizing and filtration of food, liquid/gas, metal particles, water waste, mining materials, etc.

Talking about the material composition of wedge wire screens, the spokesperson added, “Made of stainless steel (SS) wire, our wedge wire screen specification is the best. The SS rods support the rigidity and strength of wedge wire screens while the special design of wire knitting/loops makes the top opening narrow and the bottom opening comparatively wider. This special design helps keep the flow rate high as required by the industries. On the other hand, the V shape of our wedge wire screens makes them tough and clogging resistant.”

Being a top wedge wire screen manufacturer and exporter, FINE PERFORTORS offers wedge wire screens for every application. Each wedge wire screen product is tested to maximize the efficiency so that buyers get the best worth for investment in terms of product, performance and productivity.

About FINE PERFORATORS:

FINE PERFORATORS has the widest range of quality and affordable perforation products to offer. Those seeking reputed wedge wire screen manufacturers in India can trust FINE PERFORATORS for a consistent supply of quality and custom products.

Contact Information:

FINE PEFORATORS

14, Rani Jhansi Road, New Delhi – 110055, India

Tel: 0091-11-23551444 / 0091-11-23679444

Mob: +91 97114 70084

Fax: 0091-11-23613075

Website: https://www.finehole.com/