Halloween Party in Dubai at IMG Worlds of Adventure

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — The holiday season is just around the corner, and the festivals are all set to begin. What can be better than wearing outfits and spending time with your friends? Besides, Halloween in Dubai is one of the major events of the year, which offers great thrill and fun to all. If you are thinking about some good places to enjoy your Halloween party in Dubai, then the guide here has got it covered. Here are our top places that host the best Halloween party in Dubai.

Halloween bash at Cove beach

The party at Cove Beach is one of the most anticipated events of the year. They organise the party like none other. With a circus theme party, zombies, fire breathers, for sure, you will have a great time. So visit the party to impress your inner monster and go wild with the Halloween costumes.

Moonlight dinner at Antaram the Palm Dubai resort

If you are looking for a luxurious event, then nothing can be better than this. With a spectacular beachside barbecue, one can expect a great Halloween in Dubai. You will get to enjoy dinner under the moonlight while enjoying some of the best Halloween theme dishes. Besides, the one with the creepiest costume will have a chance to win some exciting Halloween prizes.

Spooky vibe at Bridgewater Tavern

If you want to enjoy the best Halloween party in Dubai, you must not miss this option. It is a popular spot that gets a spooky makeover during the Halloween season. For sure, it will scare you out and amaze you at the same time. With free-flowing drinks, chilled-out brunch, and some chilled games, the place will surely allow you to enjoy the best.

IMG World of Adventure

As one of the most popular kids theme parks in Dubai, IMG World of Adventure does not fail to impress. With perfect food, music and games, IMG World is just the perfect option for you to have a great time with your kids and family.

The sleepwalkers bash at Barasti

If you want a comfortable environment to celebrate Halloween, then head straight to Barasti to enjoy a massive Halloween bash. You will get free entry all day and night, great deals on drinks and food, scary decor, fun games, live entertainment at great prices and much more. So make sure to keep your spookiest pajamas ready to enjoy Halloween comfortably.

Conclusion

There are multiple places you can consider to enjoy a great Halloween party in Dubai. But of all, it is IMG World of Adventure that has received great popularity. It is because of the convenience and comfort it offers for all age groups. So make sure you keep yourself prepared for this Halloween season to enjoy one of the biggest parties of the year.