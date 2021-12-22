Planning a vacation? Schedule a PCR test at Home from DHA approved pathology lab across the U.A.E.

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — With the winter holidays approaching, many individuals are debating whether they should visit relatives or friends or take a trip abroad in the coming weeks, At-home coronavirus tests can be a practical approach to limit the danger of spreading the virus, even if you are visiting family, according to the health experts, before traveling to another country, all passengers must have a negative quick COVID 19 test certificate.

Swan.Shop app allows you to book a Covid -19 -RTPCR home collection test, from the comfort of your own home at the most reputable DHA approved pathology labs in the UAE and receive test results. If you get tested during working hours, you’ll obtain your results within 12 hours.

Swan.Shop offers a convenient group booking system for every individual for RT-PCR tests performed by skilled medical professionals at licensed and certified testing laboratories across the country.

The RT-PCR tests are the most widely recognized test method internationally. The pathology report you will receive from the laboratory will provide you with enough information to meet your travel requirements; however, certain countries may require an additional “fit to fly letter or certificate”. This will include your information, including sample date/time, reporting date/time, test technique, results, and clinician signature which requires further hours process and maybe additional Charges.

Swan.Shop assured that the test results will be received in 10-12 hours, and it is valid for all airlines, whether domestic or international trips. If you need to board a flight right away, we have an option for quick PCR Tests at Home.

About the Company:

Swan Inc. has grown from a small e-commerce app to one of the most trusted delivery platforms all over the country. With over 100,000 active users, Swan Inc. is on a journey to become a shopping companion in our daily lives. Starting with groceries, we have further added pet supplies, health essentials, and beauty products as part of our offerings. The whole team of Swan Inc. always tries to add features by launching new services and expanding the delivery locations.