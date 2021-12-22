Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Growth Drivers, Business Challenges & Development Trends, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Cardiovascular and Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches are the durable synthetic patches that enable the internal growth of tissue in conditions like great vessel, peripheral, and cardiac vascular reconstruction. They are available in numerous sizes to suit different requirements and can be easily handled by specialists.

Cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches industry is majorly driven by growing applications of cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches for dural, pericardial, and soft tissue repairs. Moreover, rise in use of patches for hernia is also positively affecting the market growth of cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches. However, low awareness among consumers for the patches and high prices of procedures are the restraints in the market.

Growing incidences of breast cancers, increasing spending power of consumers, and growing participation in sports activities are few trends prevalent in the market. Moreover, growing partnership among several research companies, raw material manufacturers and suppliers, and technological innovations are expected to boost cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches market in near future. Furthermore, increasing use of engineering cardiac patches for heart-related disorders is challenging the market growth.

Cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches industry is categorized on the basis of raw materials, application, and geography. On the basis of raw material, the market is divided into biomaterial and tissue engineered material, ePTFE, and others. ePTFE (Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene) segment registers significant share of the cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market owing to its biocompatibility and structural integrity.

Based on application, cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches industry is divided into vascular repair & reconstruction, pericardial repair, dural repair, cardiac repair, and soft tissue repair. Cardiac repair segment is expected to register significant share of the market due to increasing incidences of heart-related disorders.

Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the cardiovascular & soft tissue repair patches market owing to the increasing prevalence of hernia and heart-related disorders. North America is also projected to hold larger share of the market owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure.

The major players profiled in cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches industry report are Baxter, St Jude Medical, Admedus, Biointegral Surgical, Inc., Glycar SA Pty Ltd., LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Cryolife, Inc., Atriummed, LabCor, CorMatrix, Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Neovasc, B.Braun, Novomedics, Perouse Medical, TEI Biosciences Inc., Gunze Limited, Southern Lights Biomaterials, and Maverick Bioscience.

