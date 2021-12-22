MQL5 Cloud Network reaches the capacity of 33,500 cores

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Over the course of 10 years of MetaQuotes distributed network existence, it has seen the successful completion of 1,669,573 tests of trading decisions on historical data.

MQL5 Cloud Network was launched on October 14, 2011 to arrange the exchange of computing resources between those who need them, and those who can provide idle CPU time of their computers. Over 10 years of operation, the network has reached a unique capacity of 33,500 test agents (CPU cores available online for testing trading hypotheses). Anyone can sell the capacities of their agents earning money for their MQL5.community account.

MQL5 Cloud Network is used in conjunction with MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal. Strategy Tester is used to optimize trading systems developed in MQL5 programming language with the help of backtests — running trading strategies on historical data before using them in real trading. Since its launch, the network has seen 1,669,573 tests equivalent to 98,995,319,336 seconds of operation of all system agents on all cores.

MQL5 Cloud Network distribution by CPU type and RAM

Among other things, tests on historical data are used by analysts of quantum investment funds, in which human intervention is gradually decreasing in order to increase the number of trading deals closed with the highest possible profit. The unique feature of MQL5 Cloud Network is the ability to conduct multiple backtests. The execution speed of all passes is reduced from several days and hours to a few minutes.

In addition to the cloud network, MetaQuotes has been developing a unique community of professional algorithmic traders for 17 years. MQL5.com has a marketplace featuring 21,000 ready-made trading robots and technical indicators, as well as a freelance market where professional developers have completed more than 83,000 application development orders.

Sell your CPU capacity and earn money!