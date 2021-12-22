Beverage Vending Machine Market Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2021 – 2031

According to the latest survey report by Fact.MR, demand for beverage vending machines will increase in 2021. In the current scenario, the global market will witness a significant shift in sales of vending machines. The market research report from Fact.MR tracks the market sales for 2016-2021. However, the forecasting period of the beverage-vending machine market will be 2021-2031.

Competitive Interface:

Key manufacturers of Beverage vending machines are:

  • Innovative Vending Solutions LLC, Abberfield Technology Pty. Ltd, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Bulk Vending Systems Ltd, GTECH Corp, Cantaloupe Systems Inc.,
  • American Vending Machine Inc., Azkoyen SA, UK Vending Ltd, Bianchi Vending Group SpA and USA Technologies Inc. among others.

Segmentation:

The beverage vending machine can be segmented by product as

  • Hot beverage vending machine
  • Cold beverage vending machine.

The hot beverages offered by the beverage vending machine are

  • Coffee
  • Tea
  • Milk
  • And other drinks.

The cold beverage vending machine holds a significant share of the global sales and offers products such as

  • Cold drinks
  • Fruit juices
  • Soda
  • Beer
  • And some other cold beverages.

The beverage vending machine is further segmented by the end-user industry which comprises

  • Corporate offices
  • Hotels
  • Schools
  • Colleges
  • Airports
  • Railway or metro stations
  • Quick serving restaurants
  • And others.

The considerable share of the market is expected to hold by the quick serving restaurants for the global beverage. The revenue generation of beverage vending machine industry through railway or metro stations and airports is expected to boost the growth of the worldwide market.

Key Developments in Beverage Vending Machine Landscape

In a step towards advancement, key manufacturers such as Innovative Vending Solutions LLC are adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smartphone interaction features. Due to this, the consumer will be able to pull up the real-time inventory. Moving in the queue, other manufacturers like Abberfield Technology are focusing on energy-saving vending and Facial recognition software for smart purchases. It will prevent the consumer from buying restricted products on the basis of personalized buying history. The trend in beverage vending machines has revolutionized the retail market. The convenience of automated dispensing and cash-free acceptance propels the installation rate. Subsequently, the retail market will be dominated by beverage vending machines in the forthcoming future.

Introduction:

The advancement in technology and elimination of middlemen led to the establishment of vending machines. The vending machine is an easily accessible way of selling or offering goods and services via machines. The electronically run vending machines are coin or swipe card operated and provide different products such as beverages, snacks, cigarettes and non-food merchandise such as tools, shoes, umbrellas and other products. The beverage vending machine holds the core business for the vending machine industry. The beverage vending machines offer different types of hot and cold beverages and water. The significant growth of the food and beverage industry is the critical factor that stimulates the global beverage-vending machine market. The beverage vending machine is capable of providing products at any time acquiring little space. The acceptance and prevalence of beverage vending machines are giving rise to innovation in the industry and growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Key trends Driving Demand for Beverage Vending Machine:

The significant growth of the packaged beverage industry is one of the critical driving factors fuelling the growth of the vending machine market. The increasing demand for ready-to-drink or packaged beverages among consumers is the driving factor that is stimulating the growth of the beverage vending machine industry. In hotels and restaurants, beverage vending machine has been established additionally to attract consumers and to provide extra service to the guests with an influential sale of the product. The establishment of a beverage vending machine in restaurants, hotels, and airports is expected to boost the growth of the global market. The instant service and variety of products offered by a beverage vending machine attracts consumers and drives the growth of the global market.

Moreover, the beverage vending machine provides cashless payment options such as smartphone payment systems which boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The high initial installation cost of beverage vending machines restraints the growth of the global market.

Analysis:

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

Regional Segments:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Report Highlights:

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

