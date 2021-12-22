Drum Decanters Market size, status and growth opportunities by 2021 -2031

According to the most recent survey report published by Fact.MR, demand for drum decanters will stabilize in 2021. As the impaired global economy is slowly moving towards positive growth, the sales for drum decanters are most likely to experience steady growth. The informative report by Fact.MR tracks global market sales for 2016-2021, with forecasts for the year 2021-2031.

Competitive interface:

Prominent players of the global Drum Decanter market are:

Kesar road equipments (India) pvt. ltd.

Atlas technologies private limited.

Alltech Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

Parker Plant Limited

Fab-India industries

and other prominent players.

Segmentation:

Global drum decanters market is segmented on the basis of product type, production capacity, application and region.

Based on product type, global drum decanter’s market is segmented as:

Sta

Mobile

Based on production capacity type, global drum decanter’s market is segmented as:

Less than 2 tph (tons per hour)

2- 4 tph

Above 4 tph

Based on reservoir storage capacity type, global decanter’s market is segmented as:

Less than 10,000 litres

10,000 and Above Litres

Based on applications type, global decanter’s market is segmented as:

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Additives

Oil Blending

Road Construction

Others

With the rapid growth in the manufacturing industry, the static drum decanters segment is estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, high government investment in infrastructure building will aid in the expansion of the global drum decanters market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in drum decanters market: The key players are consistently improvising the technology for better performance. For instance, manufacturers like Kesar Equipment are focusing on delivering productivity & reliable performance. Manufacturers like Atlas Technologies are focusing on providing uninterrupted performance, unmatched energy efficiency, and corrosion-resistant body. The demand in refinery plants and the chemical industry drives the sales in the global market. The high price and high shipment cost restrain the growth of the drum decanter market. In addition to this, the stringent government policy also challenges the manufacturers. But the diversified utility of drum decanter projects a positive growth rate in the proximate future. As the growth in the construction sector is perpetually high, the demand for drum decanter is anticipated to increase gradually. In the current scenario, the manufacturers are lashed by the global slowdown of the economy. With the steady development of infrastructure and increased investment, the drum decanter market is escalating on the growth chart. Reducing the environmental footprint and greater safety in operation will have a positive impact on the consumers. On the contrary to this, the growth of the oil industry in the Middle East & Africa will strike the growth rate in the drum decanter market. Moreover, the manufacturers are projecting an increased demand in developing economies like India & China in the forthcoming future.

Introduction: Drum decanters are manufactured for use where lower bitumen outputs are needed on daily basis. These drum decanters have the added advantage of a bigger built-in reservoir that can be operated as a product storage tank. Some drum decanters can decant an average of up to 2-4 tons per hour and have 9,000-16,000 liters of storage capacity. In addition, drum decanters are built with various features including a hydraulically operated loading system, thermostatically controlled temperature, and a fully insulated and clad heating chamber. The drum decanters are easy to operate as well as simple to maintain and also available in remote locations. Moreover, the drum decanters are widely used in chemical and food, and beverages for blending purposes.