What is Power BI? Why Power BI, Architecture and components.

What is Power BI?

It is defined as a Business Intelligence tool visualizing and analysing data from different sources to develop an interactive dashboards and business intelligence report. It is provided by Microsoft in order to visualize the data and share insights.

For instance, excel sheets that consist of information power BI will convert the information into visualized form such as graphics, charts.

Power BI is used in multiple software, connectors, and services like Power BI desktop, Power BI is based on Saas, and mobile Power BI apps that are available for various needs. These kind of services are utilized by business users to keep data and develop BI reports

Power BI supports better decision making, it improves all parts of the company and increases productivity

Why Power BI?

Access to quantities of data from different multiple sources. Power BI can access more quantities of data from different sources. It provides the user to visualize, analyze large quantities of data that cannot be opened in excel. Few of the necessary data sources available for Power BI such as Excel, CSV, JSON, etc. It provides interactive UI/UX features that makes the features visually attractive. This makes the functionality easy and the features that provide you to copy all formatting into visualizing form. It is easy for exceptional excel integration and it helps to convert the insights of data into action to make data-driven business decisions. It promotes real-time stream analytics that helps to fetch data from multiple sources to access real time stream analytics so that it would be easy to make business decisions.

Power BI Architecture

Power BI design is a service created on top of Azure. There are various information sources that Power BI can associate with. Power BI Desktop permits you to make reports and data information representations on the dataset. Power BI door is associated with on-premise data sources to get consistent data information for revealing and investigation. Power BI services refer to the cloud benefits that are utilized to distribute Power BI reports and information perceptions. Utilizing Power BI mobile applications, you can remain associated with their information from any place. Power BI applications are accessible for Windows, iOS, and Android platforms.

Power BI Dashboard

Power BI dashboard is defined as single page visualization to describe the Data. The visualization on the dashboard is based on the report of data.

The display of visualization on the dashboard is called tiles and tied with the dashboard by the report designer.

It allows the user to build various reports on the Power BI desktop. These reports can be displayed on the Power BI dashboard by the use of Power BI service.

Components of Power BI