New BC Appointment

New York, NY, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Market Broker International, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announced today that Sarah Harding has been hired as a Brokerage Coordinator.

As our international team is expanding, we have hired Sarah Harding as a Brokerage Coordinator (new position) in our London office. She will assist the Operations Manager to support all client service functions, transaction support and administrative support. This key role interacts with various company departments to ensure that client needs are met. She will work directly and support the sales team, specifically the Broker Agents, providing up to date market data such as reports, client contact lists/database management and scheduling with potential clients. This complex position entails front office and back office duties, with timely coordination to ensure that all of the various departments receive the information when requested and expected. We are confident that the excellent service that Market Broker provides will only be enhanced by placement of Sarah and her professional level of experience and expertise.

Sarah started out in the financial industry as an accountant but realised after a few years that her underlying skills were being underutilized. The large brokerage firm that she worked for recognized that fact and gave her a position as support for their sales team. There she honed her skills and accumulated the necessary knowledge (front and back office) to be a perfect candidate for the new position of Brokerage Coordinator at Market Broker.

Market Broker International offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Market Broker International focuses on High-Net worth Individuals with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Market Broker International also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Market Broker International has clients in numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and Japan.

Media Contact: Dorothy Watkins – Director of Corporate Communications