Samawati Capital Partners selects PE Front Office for Deal Pipeline Management

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — PE Front Office, the end-to-end integrated solution for Alternative Investment Management, announced that Samawati Capital Partners, a Kenya based investment and impact advisory firm, has selected PE Front Office to automate and manage its Deal Pipeline.

This partnership helps PE Front Office to expand its client base to another country in Africa and also enables Samawati Capital Partners to utilize the superior technology solution to efficiently manage its Deal Pipeline and enhance overall productivity.

Excited about incorporating our innovative digital solution, SCP Co-founder and Director of Investment Advisory, Sonja Riedke, said, “We were attracted by PE Front Office’s all-encompassing solution towards operational efficiency, allowing us to centrally track and manage our deal pipeline and strategic networks across the Sub-Saharan Africa region. We look forward to leveraging this solution to better serve our clients that include impact-focused investment funds, private and non-profit organizations active in the food and agribusiness, renewable energy, financial inclusion, health, and education sectors.”

Speaking on this association, Raghav Gupta, Senior Director of PE Front Office, said, “We are pleased to onboard Samawati Capital Partners and look forward to implementing suitable workflows and automation to efficiently manage their Deal Pipeline.”

About Samawati Capital Partners

Samawati Capital Partners is an investment and impact advisory firm focused on enabling sustainable growth and development across the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Samawati Capital Partners focuses on the “Big Five” sectors of growth in Africa, namely the food and agribusiness, renewable energy, financial inclusion, health, and education sectors.

About PE Front Office

PE Front Office is the only comprehensive and integrated suite of products that has been developed with a focus on the front and middle office processes for alternative investment management – Private Credit/Debt, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Fund of Funds, Real Estate Funds, Limited Partners, and Fund Admins.

PE Front Office solution is available as a cloud-based subscription model and can also be deployed on the client premises. Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is hosted on a fully secure, virtual, private cloud that’s dedicated and exclusive to each customer.