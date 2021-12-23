Devart Keeps Perfecting the DevOps Capabilities in the New dbForge Studio for SQL Server

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released a new version of dbForge Studio, which is now up to date with the latest DevOps trends.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, updated its dbForge Studio for SQL Server – an advanced IDE for database management, administration, development, data generation, reporting, and much more.

The new version 6.1 is designed to help users embrace and implement the best DevOps practices in their working routine.

The core improvements include:

  • Support for the Execution step for the Jenkins, TeamCity, and Bamboo plugins to take the DevOps automation to a new level
  • Support for new functions, statements, and keywords
  • Improved display of table relationships on the Query Builder diagram

With the help of dbForge Studio for SQL Server users can develop SQL code, manage databases, analyze data, and embrace the collaborative development and DevOps approaches.

To learn more about the recent release, refer to 

https://blog.devart.com/devart-hones-devops-automation-to-perfection-in-dbforge-studio-for-sql-server-6-1.html

 

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

