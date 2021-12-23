Hydration Packs Market To Garner Brimming Revenues By 2021 – 2031

Hydration packs are highly specialized backpacks designed with a built-in water bladder system. Hydration packs are used by hikers, bikers, soldiers and others to carry water with them easily without taking up space and allowing free movement. When moving while road cycling or hiking, generally having a stop or slow down to drink if using a water bottle is preferable but hydration packs are easy to drink.

Hydration packs allows to stay hydrated with the ease of drinking water more and drinking consistently. Compared with water bottles, hydration packs comes in two to three liter sizes, which allows to carry more water while travelling. Overall, cleaning is a difficult if a lot of sports powders are added with water, which indeed requires often cleaning of hydration pack. Leakage and spillage are much more likely to occur while filling the hydration pack.

Global Hydration Packs Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the Hydration Packs market are

  • Osprey Packs, Inc.
  • Jetflow
  • Camelbak Products, LLC
  • Hydrapak, LLC
  • Wingnut
  • Deuter Sport GmbH
  • Cascade Designs, Inc.
  • Vaude
  • Dakine
  • Brookhaven Companies
  • Other Key Players

Global Hydration Packs Market Segmentation

Hydration packs includes the following segments:

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

  • Sports
    • Running
    • Cycling
    • Trekking and Hiking
  • Military
  • Others

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the capacity as:

  • 1 to 3 liters
  • 3 to 6 liters
  • 6 to 10 liters
  • 10 liters and above

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

  • Modern Trade
  • Direct Sales
  • Specialty Store
  • Convenience Store
  • Departmental Store
  • Online Store
  • Other Sales Channels

The global hydration packs market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Hydration Packs Market Dynamics

The smallest and lightest hydration packs are used in running, they may be under two liters and maximum up to six liters. They rest on the lower back or the waist area. Sitting high on the back, cycling hydration packs are of six to ten liters, which provides maximum water and are indeed anticipated to increase the hydration pack market. Military requires daypacks which are of an average ten to thirty liters, whereas hiking and trekking hydration packs are usually the heaviest and largest.

Commonly thirty five to sixty five liters hydration backpacks are used during cycling or hiking. In such cases compression straps across the shoulders and body, as well as hip belts, are necessary. The hydration packs market is expected to trigger due to the requirement and acceptability of hydration packs by soldiers and officials in developing countries.

Global Hydration Packs Market Regional Overview

The global hydration pack market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. Out of these regions, North America hydration packs market holds maximum share of the global hydration packs market followed by Europe. The major factors which have a leading position has propelled the growth of hydration packs market in these regions are rising number of sports personnel which leads to increase in the usage of hydration packs and indeed surges the growth of the hydration pack market. Asia Pacific is developing at a steady pace and is one of the most promising markets for the growth of the hydration packs market.

The factors which have accentuated the growth of hydration packs market in Asia Pacific are increasing the incidences of dehydration during the travelling and awareness in hikers, bikers and travelers. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes of the population, easy market penetration, favorable government policies in Asian countries would most likely fuel the growth of hydration pack market in the coming forecast period.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

