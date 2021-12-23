Stainless steel Wire Rod manufacturer – Timex Metals

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — A wire rod is a hot rolled wire, which can vary in diameter, between 5.5 to 42 mm. It can be manufactured from various materials, depending on the requirements. Copper, Stainless steel, Carbon steel or aluminium can be used to manufacture wire rods.

Manufacturing process

Hot rolling billets on continuous rolling mills are used to produce wire rods. Shafts are used to remove it from heated metal. The shafts shape and compress the metal from all sides, transforming a thin, long cable from a single piece of metal.

Following rolling, the rod must be cooled. At the conclusion of the rolling mill, this wire is wound on a special winding to cool further. This process can be carried out in two ways: by air or through quick cooling. Air cooling happens naturally, as opposed to rapid cooling, which requires the use of special fans. Following cooling, the rod is ready to be stored.

Applications of Stainless steel wire rods

Stainless steel wire rods are used in a range of applications, including aviation, industrial, engineering, and reinforcing concrete constructions. Cold drawing, metal wiring, binding, fastener applications, and stainless steel wire mesh can all be done with HRAP wire rods.

Stainless steel wire is made primarily from stainless steel wire rods. Stainless steel wire is used to make downstream items such industrial fasteners, springs, medical and dental equipment, vehicle components, and welding electrodes.

