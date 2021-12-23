Gas Spring Market in China is Expected to Grow 2.9 Times During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Posted on 2021-12-23 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

250 Pages Gas Spring Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Gas Spring. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Gas Spring Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1318

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Gas Spring market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Gas Spring

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Gas Spring, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Gas Spring Market.

Market Snapshot

Newly-released gas spring industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.4% in 2021, to total 417,000 units. Demand for standard gas springs displayed growth of 4.4% to total 117,000 units, while demand for lockable gas springs was up 5.7% to 155,900 units.

gas spring market sales channel by FactMR

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here-  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1318

Key Market Segments Covered

·         Product

    • Gas Springs
      • Lockable Gas Springs
      • Standard Gas Springs
    • Dampers
      • Hydraulic Gas Spring Dampers
      • Friction Gas Spring Dampers

·         Maximum Force

    • Below 250 N Gas Springs
    • 251 – 500 N Gas Springs
    • 501 – 750 N Gas Springs
    •  751 – 1000 N Gas Springs
    • Above 1000 N Gas Springs

·         Mounting Orientation

    • Horizontal Gas Springs
    • Vertical Gas Springs
      • Vertical Rod Up Gas Springs
      • Vertical Rod Down Gas Springs
    • Custom Orientation

·         Maximum Stroke Length

    • <75 mm Gas Springs
    • 76 – 150 mm Gas Springs
    • 151 – 300 mm Gas Springs
    • 301 – 450 mm Gas Springs
    • >450 mm Gas Springs

·         Sales Channel

    • OEM Sales of Gas Springs
    • Aftermarket Sales of Gas Springs

·         Application

    • Gas Springs for Automotive
    • Gas Springs for Aerospace, Marine & Rail
    • Gas Springs for Home and Office Equipment
    • Gas Springs for Industrial Machinery & Automation
    • Gas Springs for Healthcare
    • Others

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at-  https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1318

Competitive Landscape

  • ADB SAFEGATE, Stabilus GmbH, Beijer Alma, Barnes Group, Suspa GmbH, BANSBACH EASYLIFT, Camloc, Dadco, Special Springs, DICTATOR Technik GmbH, Pascal Engineering, Tecapres, and Showa Corporation are identified as key players manufacturing gas springs.

Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to increase penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include new product launches, collaborations and partnerships with prominent players in automotive, healthcare and aerospace industry, acquisitions of emerging players, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

  • In 2020, TECAPRES has been named as a supplier of gas springs for Renault Automotive. TECAPRES has been striving to achieve the highest standards of quality and service demanded by the automotive industry. This supplier agreement would boost the sales of TECAPRES and provide substantial growth in the market share.
  • In 2019, Stabilus, a global leader in gas springs, damping systems, and electromechanical drives for motion control, has acquired General Aerospace GmbH (‘General Aerospace’), a well-known provider of motion control solutions for the aerospace industry. This advancement would harness the gas spring business development in aerospace industry.
  • In 2018, Industrial Gas Springs Group Holdings Limited, a recognised designer, maker, and supplier of customised gas springs, was acquired by Barnes Group Inc., a multinational distributor of highly engineered goods and differentiated industrial technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for gas springs is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2031.
  • Demand for gas springs in healthcare is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.
  • North America is the supreme market with a value of more than US$ 860 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of approx. 9.7% over the next ten years.
  • The aftermarket segment for gas springs is projected to exhibit a high growth rate of around 10.5% CAGR, while OEMs, under sales channel, of are projected to add 2.6X value by 2031.
  • The market in South Asia is set to surge at 11% CAGR, and is set to be valued at over US$ 800 Mn in 2031, owing to increasing population & urbanization and increased volume of industrial machinery and automation.
  • By maximum force, 750-1000 N gas springs are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufacturers by virtue of increasing use in healthcare and furniture, and development of electric vehicles with advanced automated systems. The 750-1000 N segment is poised to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% over the next ten years.

“Rapid urbanisation, increasing ageing population, and desire for comfort are lending impetus to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557184794/why-are-stick-built-aluminum-curtain-walls-gaining-traction-post-pandemic-check-latest-report-by-fact-mr

Key Question answered in the survey of Gas Spring market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Gas Spring
  • Growth of Gas Spring Market
  • Market Analysis of Gas Spring
  • Market Insights of Gas Spring
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Gas Spring market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Gas Spring market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Gas Spring

More Valuable Insights on Gas Spring Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Gas Spring, Sales and Demand of Gas Spring, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Firestop Sealants MarketMarket Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

Centrifugal Chiller MarketMarket Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

 

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution