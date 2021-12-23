InfoGlobalData Released over 390,420 Insurance Email Lists to Reach Insurance Industry Decision-Makers

The Insurance Industry Email List from InfoGlobalData is updated and verified on a regular basis to fetch high response rates

Seattle, WA, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — InfoGlobalData, the leading provider business mailing lists and b2b marketing solutions, today announced the release of its most accurate and verified insurance industry contact lists that can help marketers to connect with the most active insurance industry executives across the global markets. The database of over 390,420 insurance industry decision-makers come with the complete contact information of prospects that can generate quality leads from multi-channel marketing campaigns.

The Insurance Email List from InfoGlobalData is updated on a regular basis and built using trusted resources by data experts from more than 10 countries. Using InfoGlobalData Insurance Industry Mailing List marketers can get access to the prospects email, phone, mailing address, zip codes, company size, strength and more.

Speaking about the service, Chris Brown said that “Working with InfoGlobalData has been a good experience; their customer service was a great help when it comes to getting custom marketing lists to fit our target requirements. The list was accurate and complete and gave us quality leads for our business.”

The importance of well-segmented Insurance Email List:

An accurate and targeted email list can enhance the response rates of an email marketing campaign. A well-segmented and Insurance Industry Email List can guarantee that your information is reaching to the right audience in the insurance industry. The database that is accumulated without doing a well-research not only fails to use the recipients but also dent the reputation of the brand. Therefore, it is very important to have a quality email list than just the quantity.

About InfoGlobalData

InfoGlobalData offers highly targeted Opt-in Emails and Mails that helps clients to maximize ROI and improve conversions. They provide organizations of all types and sizes with access to the specialized service and databases necessary to clean, validate, correct and enhance marketing contact lists.

InfoGlobalData employs expert data specialists that use the latest technology, daily-updated data, and optimized algorithms to provide qualified data outputs for clients. Their data is updated on an ongoing basis and comes from a variety of trusted sources.

