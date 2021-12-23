Alight Gainesville Houses University of Florida Students

Gainesville, Florida, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Gainesville is pleased to announce they provide off-campus housing options for students attending the University of Florida. Their comfortable apartments are scheduled to undergo several improvements, including amenity updates, new countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, and enhanced Internet speeds.

Alight Gainesville offers various floor plans to accommodate students’ varying needs, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom units. Each unit charges a per-person rate to eliminate problems with roommates who can’t pay their rent. The rental fee includes all furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Students also have access to all community amenities.

Residents find Alight Gainesville a comfortable environment to enjoy an independent lifestyle during their college years. Students can take advantage of all the amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a media lounge with TVs and gaming, a resort-style pool, and more. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Gainesville website or by calling 1-352-338-7467.

About Alight Gainesville: Alight Gainesville is an off-campus housing solution for students attending the University of Florida. The complex is located close to campus to give students easy access to their classes and on-campus activities. They charge a per-person rate to make off-campus housing more affordable for students.

Company: Alight Gainesville
Address: 725 NW 13th St.
City: Gainesville
State: FL
Zip code: 32601
Telephone number: 1-352-338-7467

