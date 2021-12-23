Global Transformer steel Market Demand Grew At A Steady Clip During 2021-2031

ransformer steel sales continue to be impacted by COVID-19, however, the latest Fact.MR analysis reveals recovery is underway The pandemic-induced slowdown in 2020 led to a decline in demand. Fact.MR’s latest analysis on transformer steel sales reveals 2021 to be a recovery year. Demand for transformer steel during 2021-2031 will be influenced by overall momentum.

Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use.

Product Type Grain-oriented Transformer Steel Conventional Hi-Permeability (HiB) Laser Magnetic Domain Refinement (LMDR)

Non-grain-oriented Transformer Steel Fully Processed Semi Processed

End-use Distribution Transformers Portable Transformers Transmission Transformers



Key Advantages of Transformer Steel Transformer steels' ability to increase their capacity to support magnetic fields along with its tendency to expand or contract in magnetic fields makes it extremely useful for various purposes. In addition to this, transformer steels' wide usability in power and distribution transformers, magnetic switches and relays, reactors and magnetic amplifiers, welding transformer will boost the market post lockdown. For example, Thyssenkrupp, a key player in manufacturing transformer steel covers a wide range of transformer steel that includes semi-finished and full finished grades. The end-user demand for high-efficiency transformer steel has increased. Thus, the company is focusing on providing transformer steel that offers high efficiency. Another key player, Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, is focusing on performance and sustainability. End user's want of transformer steel that would be durable has been on a rise. This is mainly because they want the product to be long-lasting. Thus, the company has increased the efficiency of the transformer steel that would perform well and sustain in the long run too. Transformer steel is specialty steel produced by the modification of the magnetic properties of conventional steel to induce high permeability. Transformer steel is primarily utilized for the manufacturing of various types of transformer cores. The higher permeability of transformer steel ensures low core losses in electrical components. Transformer steel is also known as silicon steel, as silicon is added into it, and is mostly used for the laminate process in the cores. Prominent manufacturers of transformer steel are focusing on the improvement of grain-oriented material properties and production technology in order to support customers in building highly efficient and eco-friendly transformers across the globe.

Key Transformer Steel Market Trends Multiple benefits and properties associated with transformer grade steel is one of the key factors pushing its demand in power generation equipment across various geographies. Growth of the transformer steel market is primarily driven by the power and energy industry, as this material is widely used in the manufacturing of distribution and power transformers. CRGO steel is used to manufacture transformer cores, enabling lower core losses while ensuring the compact size of transformers used for power transmission and distribution. Thus, the demand for transformer steel is expected to surge in the near future. However, the growing prominence of alternative products such as amorphous metal alloys (Fe-B-Si), owing to their better magnetism properties as compared to that of transformer steel, is expected to restrain the growth of the global transformer steel market over the next decade. Also, amorphous metal alloys reduce the core losses of the transformer by 75%. Temperature and noise is also lower when amorphous metal alloys are utilized as the core material for the transformer as compared to of grain-oriented transformer steel. Long-term supply contracts for transformer steel with electrical machinery manufacturers is found to be one of the key strategies followed by players in the global transformer steel market. Moreover, various manufacturers are expanding their premium transformer steel portfolio. New grades of steel are designed primarily for the manufacturing of energy-efficient transformers that are easy to manufacture as well as cost-effective.