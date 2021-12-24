Boost In Technology Driving The 3D Scanner Market Globally

The global 3D scanner market size is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 5 Bn by end of forecast period while growing at a CAGR of 14.5?tween 2019 and 2027. The 3D scanner market with numerous applications and technologies has gained immense traction across the globe on the back of mounting concern for quality assurance, inspection management, and engineering rescheduling. The evolution of 3D scanner products is underpinned by several economic factors including rising adoption of digitization, growing productivity across end-use industries, and increased spending of end-use industries on smart devices.

Key Takeaways of Global 3D Scanner Market:

North America and Europe cumulatively account for ~60% of overall sales in global 3D scanner market owing to high adoption rate of automation and digitization across end-use industries in these two regions

South Asia & Oceania and East Asia are anticipated to grow ~4.8x and ~4.3x respectively over the forecast period. The increasing presence of key manufacturers and end-use industries is a primary driver for growth of 3D scanner market in Asia Pacific.

Less than US$ 5,000, handheld, 3D scanning devices are projected to witness strong penetration as compared to high priced 3D scanners. Handheld 3D scanner segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% over the forecast period in terms of volume sales.

With every dollar spent on the global 3D scanner market in 2019, laser 3D scanner segment accounts for 50% of overall market size globally

Rapidly growing industries of healthcare, entertainment & media and consumer products is anticipated to create absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 2.0 Bn between 2019 and 2027

Global 3D Scanner Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global 3D scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, configuration, price range, end-use industry, application, technology and region.

Type Optical 3D Scanners

Laser 3D Scanners

Structured Light 3D Scanners Configuration Handheld

Stationary

Cart Mounted

Shoulder Mounted Price Range Less than US$ 5,000

US$ 5,000 – US$ 50,000

More than US$ 50,000 End-Use Industry Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Products

Architecture & Construction

Entertainment & Media

Others Application Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others Technology Laser Triangulation

Pattern Fringe Triangulation

Laser Pulse Based

Laser Phase-Shift Based Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Crucial insights in the 3D Scanner Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the 3D Scanner Market Basic overview of the 3D Scanner Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each 3D Scanner Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of 3D Scanner Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to 3D Scanner Market stakeholders.

