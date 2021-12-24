Flat Glass Coatings Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2021-2031

According to a recent report on the flat glass coatings by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand is set to accelerate at an impressive 15% CAGR over the tenure 2021 to 2031, following massive demand from the construction industry. As per the study, the flat glass coatings market is set to expand 4x and be valued at US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Market Size (2021) US$ 988 Mn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 12% Market Share of China 55.3%

The Market survey of Flat Glass Coatings offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Flat Glass Coatings, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Flat Glass Coatings Market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered

Application Flat Glass Mirror Coatings Flat Glass Coatings for Solar Power Generation Flat Glass Coatings for Architectural Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Automotive Applications Flat Glass Coatings for Other Applications

Resin Polyurethane Flat Glass Coatings Epoxy Flat Glass Coatings Acrylic Flat Glass Coatings Other Resin Flat Glass Coatings

Technology Solvent-based Flat Glass Coatings Water-based Flat Glass Coatings Nano Flat Glass Coatings



A comprehensive estimate of the Flat Glass Coatings market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Flat Glass Coatings during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The Demand analysis of Flat Glass Coatings Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Flat Glass Coatings Market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their base.

In December 2020, Plastics manufacturer Trinseo acquired specialty chemicals company Arkema S.A ‘s polymethyl methacrylates and activated methyl methacrylates (PMMA) businesses for an estimated $1.36 billion (€1.137 billion). This acquisition became a catalyst for portfolio transformation toward becoming a higher margin, less cyclical solutions provider for Trinseo.

acquired specialty chemicals company ‘s polymethyl methacrylates and activated methyl methacrylates (PMMA) businesses for an estimated $1.36 billion (€1.137 billion). This acquisition became a catalyst for portfolio transformation toward becoming a higher margin, less cyclical solutions provider for Trinseo. In August 2021, Apogee Enterprises Inc. made an announcement to close the Viracon facility in Statesboro, GA to focus the architectural glass segment on emphasizing premium, high-performance products. Work currently performed in Statesboro will be transitioned to the facility in Owatonna, Minnesota

