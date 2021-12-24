Pearl Millets to Remain Most Preferred Products in the Global Millets Market – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Millets Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Millets. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Millets market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Millets, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Millets Market.

Demand for millets will register a steady CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2017 to 2022). Global millets market is anticipated to sell over US$ 13,500 Mn worth across the globe by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Pearl Millet

Finger Millet

Proso Millet

Foxtail Millet

Others (Japanese barnyard millet, Kodo millet, etc.) Application Flour

Direct Consumption

Bakery products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Breakfast Foods

Fodder

Other Application

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report identifies key player contributing to expansion of the global millets market, which include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Bayer Crop Science AG

Wise Seed Company Inc.

E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

Ernst Conservation Seeds

Roundstone Native Seed Company

Dominance of Pearl Millets among Product Types to Remain Unchallenged On the basis of product type, dominance of pearl millets will remain unchallenged throughout the forecast period. Pearl millets adapt well to extremely hot climatic conditions, and are resistant to draught conditions. Sales of proso millets are also expected gain momentum, owing to their property of lowest water necessity. Compared to all the product variants of millets, foxtail millets will witness the fastest expansion in sales through 2022. While modern trade and specialty stores are anticipated to remain the major distribution channels for millets, their sales in online stores and traditional grocery stores are expected to witness a relatively faster expansion through 2022, Between online stores and traditional grocery stores, although the former will represent faster expansion in millet sales, the latter will account for a higher revenue share of the market through 2022.

