What Growth Opportunities are Being Offered by the U.S for In-Flight Catering Market – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

InFlight Catering Industry Analysis

The global In-flight catering market exceeding a valuation of around USD 7.3 billion by 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Market Size (2021) US$ 7.3 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 13.7 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 6.5%



Key Segments Covered

Offering Type Main Course In-Flight Catering Beverages In-Flight Catering Breakfast In-Flight Catering Starters & Platters In-Flight Catering Desserts In-Flight Catering

Service Type In-Flight Catering for Full Service Carriers In-Flight Catering for Low-Cost Carriers

Airline Category Economy Class In-Flight Catering Business Class In-Flight Catering First Class In-Flight Catering

Provider Type In-Flight Culinary Only Provider In-Flight Culinary & On-Board Supplies Provider In-Flight Complete Solution Provider



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the in-flight catering market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In May 2021, Emirates Flight Catering owned Foodcraft collaborated with noon Daily, noon.com’s dedicated grocery platform. The objective of this partnership was to enhance delivery outreach during the festival of Eid, for which the company released a new range of frozen ready-to-cook meals

Since November 2021, Newrest First Catering has officially begun providing catering services to United Airlines in Houston, Texas. As part of its contract, the company provided catering and logistic solutions to 427 aircrafts flying domestic and international routes. In the future, the company expects to supply 15,000 meals per day, to a maximum of 500 flights

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for in-flight catering to be valued at US$ 7.3 Bn in 2021

U.S to be the most opportunistic market for in-flight catering, generating 35% of global revenue

Burgeoning tourism to encourage air travel across India, prompting in-flight catering services, expected to capture 30% of revenue

U.K likely to contribute 1/3rd of the global revenue for in-flight catering services

Low-cost carriers remain highly preferred among frequent flyers, projected to touch nearly US$ 10 Bn by 2031.

In-flight catering for main course foods to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2031

“With low-cost airline carriers swiftly capturing a major chunk of the revenue pie, prominent in-flight catering service providers are introducing appropriate foodservices, partnering with prominent food distribution channels,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

