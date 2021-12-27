Aliphatic Amines Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During To 2021 – 2031

The market for aliphatic amines witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

Leading corporations including Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay, Clariant, Evonik, NOF Corporation, P&G Chem, Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. and others are making high investments in the establishment of research institutes in different regions to come up with improvements in their offerings. They are adopting business strategies such as sales contracts, strategic alliances, acquiring technical expertise, product approvals, patents and events, joint ventures, partnership agreements, collaborations, digital marketing, mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilisations, technological advancements, etc to lead the global market for aliphatic amines with largest market share.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global aliphatic amines market are:

  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Arkema Group
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Solvay
  • Clariant
  • Evonik
  • NOF Corporation
  • P&G Chem
  • Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical Co.,Ltd
  • Balaji Amines
  • Indo Amines Ltd.
  • Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Segmentation

The global aliphatic amines market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and application.

By product type, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:

  • Primary Amine
  • Secondary Amine
  • Tertiary Amine
  • Cyclic Amine

By end users, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:

  • Agrochemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals & Personal care
  • Textile
  • Consumer Products
  • Plastic & Rubber processing
  • Petroleum
  • Others

By application, the global aliphatic amines market is segmented into:

  • Additives
  • Wood treatment
  • Gas treatment
  • Others

Aliphatic Amines Market: Introduction

Aliphatic amines are organic compounds that contain nitrogen atom with a lone pair of electrons. Amine in which there is no aromatic ring directly attached to the nitrogen atom is known as aliphatic amine. Amines are derivatives of ammonia. Aliphatic amines are also known as alkyl amines. Aliphatic amines are more basic as compared to aromatic amines. Aliphatic amines are generally prepared by the alkylation of ammonia with alcohol. As aliphatic amines are the derivatives of ammonia, they find application in the agricultural field

Aliphatic amines are used as an additive in cement and asphalt production to increase their strength. Aliphatic amines are widely used in the gas sweetening process, which is also known as amine scrubbing. In this process, harmful gases such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide are removed with the help of aliphatic amines.

Aliphatic amines find applications in the petroleum industry as corrosion inhibitors in petroleum production operations, as de-emulsifiers, neutralizers, and as functional & fuel additives. Aliphatic amines also find applications in the pharmaceuticals, textile, plastic & rubber processing, and personal care industries. Aliphatic amines are used in the preparation of printing inks and surfactants.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Dynamics

Aliphatic amines have vast applications in various fields. The growing population and urbanization have led to infrastructural development, which is consequently boosting the growth of the construction industry. The growth of the construction industry is expected to surge the demand for aliphatic amines as they are used in preparation of cement and asphalts, which are the building blocks of the construction industry. Besides, aliphatic amines are also used in paints and coatings.

The growing pollution and increasing greenhouse affect has resulted in companies to install gas sweetening and gas treatment systems, which is expected to boost the growth of the aliphatic amines market, as they play a vital role in the gas treatment process. The aliphatic amines market is expected to grow with the growth of the petroleum industry as aliphatic amines have variety of applications in the petroleum industry. The growth of the pharmaceuticals, textile, plastic, polymer & rubber processing industries is also expected to drive the demand for aliphatic amines over the forecast period.

Aliphatic Amines Market: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceuticals and plastic & rubber industries are growing in Asia Pacific and Latin America, whereas the agrochemical industry is observed to have significant growth in these regions, owing to which these regions are expected to be the prominent regional markets for aliphatic amines.

The agrochemical industry is growing in Africa, whereas the petrochemical and personal care products industry is growing in the Middle East. Considering the above factors the MEA is also expected to be a potential market for aliphatic amines. North America and Western Europe are matured markets, but they are expected to be potential markets for aliphatic amines over the forecast period due to the growing pharmaceutical industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • CIS and Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa,
  • Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

