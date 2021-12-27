As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global normal balloon catheter market is anticipated to top US$ 3.5 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR over 7% through 2031.

A normal balloon catheter, an innovative medical device, comprises a catheter and a guidewire that is inserted into the femoral artery in the legs, or sometimes into the radial artery in the arms for treating constricted blood vessels. Generally, normal balloon catheters are utilized for preventing blood vessel constriction, which is caused by atherosclerosis, i.e., deposition of lipid substances in the blood vessels.

Due to growing ageing population with diabetes and high blood cholesterol levels, the number of coronary artery bypass surgeries will continue to rise across regions. Rise in interventional cardiology is facilitating the use of normal balloon catheters. Further, manufacturing of low-cost balloon catheters and adoption of capacity expansion are expected to provide key opportunities for the growth of normal balloon catheter manufacturers.

The global normal balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 4% share of the overall catheter market. Sales of normal balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% through 2031.

Demand for nylon normal balloon catheters, especially angioplasty balloon catheters, is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Normal Balloon Catheter Market Size in 2020 US$ 1.8 Bn Sales Forecast for Normal Balloon Catheters by 2031 US$ 3.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7% CAGR Share of Top 5 Normal Balloon Catheter Manufacturers 40%

Why are Nylon Normal Balloon Catheters Gaining Immense Popularity in the Global Market?

Based on raw material, nylon will remain sought-after among manufacturers of normal balloon catheters. Approximately half the market share will be held by nylon normal balloon catheter sales during the forecast period. Sales of nylon-based normal balloon catheters are expected to increase 2.1X over the forecast period.

This is mostly due to the advantages of using nylon as a raw material in these devices, as nylon is softer, easier to refold, and easier to withdraw into the guiding catheter or introducer sheath.

As compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate) variants, nylon high-pressure balloons need a thicker wall for a given burst pressure, which indicates that when inserted into the body and across a lesion, so the demand for nylon normal balloon catheters is more than PET balloon catheters.

