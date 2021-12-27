Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market Analysis and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 27 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The “Cosmetic & Toiletry Containers Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Cosmetic & toiletry containers market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global cosmetic & toiletry containers market is projected to reach USD 38.1 billion by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. The rising customer preference for natural alternatives and the increasing penetration of young beauty entrepreneurs are attributing to the market growth.

The widespread availability of containers online has also fuelled the growth of the market. The rising popularity of the e-commerce sector has encouraged various manufacturers to collaborate with online retailers or launch an independent online channel to expand their businesses. For example, Robert Beauty is an online website showcasing a range of containers for personal and beauty care products like cosmetics and toiletry.

Furthermore, consumers prefer suitable products for storing their personal care products like toiletry and cosmetics which is encouraging the manufacturers to provide dispensable and refillable containers. Products like toners, skin-care lotions, creams and scrubs, hair oils, fragrances, shampoos, and masks are some of the home-made products that need storage, thus, boosting the market growth.

The growth in the offline channel is attributed to supermarkets and general stores. The onset of the organized retail sector has further provided a boost to the market with scope for the new and existing brands. However, the increasing penetration of the e-commerce sector has led to easier availability of these products on online portals. The online distribution is predicted to observe significant growth over the forecast period. The key players in the market include SavvyHomemade, LightInTheBox, Amazon, Mountain Rose Herbs, AliExpress, and The Container Store Inc.

Bottles, mainly glass and plastic ones, dominated the market due to their benefits like low-cost in production, aesthetic appearance, and portability. The hectic work schedule of customers incline them towards environment-friendly and portable containers store personal care products. These products are easy to use and provide protection against damage.

Asia Pacific held a 33.7% share in 2018 due to the rising number of beauty enthusiasts producing personal care and skin-care products. The region is predicted to foresee the fastest growth in the future due to the demand for hygiene care and DIY beauty products mostly in India.

