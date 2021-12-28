New Investments Expected To Boost The Low Fat Protein Snacks Market Between 2021 And 2031

Low Fat Protein Snacks: Market Outlook

The low fat protein snacks are best suitable for health enthusiasts and fitness freaks due to their less fat and more protein content. Having low fat protein snacks can reduce the occurrence of conditions such as obesity and heart diseases for the snacks loving consumers.

Fat consumption gives 9 calories per gram while protein consumption gives 4 calories per gram. This, in turn, can lead to a surge in the low fat protein snacks market in the forecast period 2021-2031.

As protein is considered a building block for the human body. Consumption of low fat protein snacks can increase the nutrition value of the consumers.

Low Fat Protein Snacks: Market Segmentation

  • Based on nature the low fat protein snacks can be segmented as:

    • Organic
    • Conventional

  • Based on form the low fat protein snacks can be segmented as:

    • Bars
    • Liquids
    • Powders
    • Whole

  • Based on the flavour the low fat protein snacks can be segmented as:

    • Chocolate
    • Vanilla
    • Original
    • Strawberry
    • Others (Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Cheese, etc.)

  • Based on additional labels the low fat protein snacks can be segmented as:

    • Gluten Free
    • Kosher
    • Low Calorie
    • Vegan
    • Others (High Fibre, Lactose Free, etc.)

  • Based on packaging type, the low fat protein snacks can be segmented as:

    • Packets
    • Box
    • Plastic Bottles
    • Tetra Packs

  • Based on distribution channels the low fat protein snacks can be segmented as:

    • B2B/Direct
    • B2C/Indirect
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Speciality Stores
      • Convenience Stores
      • Online Retail
      • Other Retail Channels

Low Fat Protein Snacks Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global low fat protein snacks are

  • Jack Link’s Beef Jerky
  • Newon Foods
  • General Mills Sales Inc.
  • Met-Rx, Inc.
  • Premier Protein
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Mondelez International
  • Warrell Corporation
  • Laboratoire PYC
  • MyBars
  • Kind LLC
  • Hunter Foods LLC
  • NZProtein

Snack Bars Represents a Strong Hold in the Low Fat Protein Snacks Market

Snacks bars are consumed by many consumers all over the globe. Snacks bars with different flavors and different ingredients have made it a popular product among consumers. Manufacturers in the Snacks Bars segment of the low fat protein snacks have brought in new varieties and added new ingredients to attract the consumer end. For instance,

  • Kind LLC, a food manufacturing company that holds a substantial share with its Snack Bars in the low fat protein snacks. In 2016, included in their extension Nuts & Spices and Fruit and Nut Lines, Dark Chocolate Almond and Mint

