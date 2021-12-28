Demand For Bar Clamp Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

Bar Clamp Market Forecast and CAGR

As per the most recent research by Fact.MR, bar clamp market is set to witness slower development during 2021-2031. Arrangements of the market securing traction will notice consistent push in present and hopeful improvement over the said time frame.

Deficient use may limit the chance, in any case growing R&D use will provide the push need to keep the sales growing at 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-31.

The bar clamp is a fundamental device for wood and metal workers which are regularly used in the business. These devices are essential for joining, securing, or welding purposes.

They are often referred to as F-clamps or speed clamps. It has a wider opening capacity compared to other clamps making it ideal for wood or metal works, thus, a highly demanded product among carpenters and construction workers.

What is Driving the Demand for Bar Clamps?

The market has been experiencing a strong push especially from the various construction projects being undertaken across developing countries and renovation activities being undertaken in developed nations to repair ailing infrastructure.

Wooden items are difficult to work without the help of these bar clamps which is required for multiple purposes such as measurement and holding pieces together. This makes the use of bar clamps essential in carpentry, thereby driving up the demand for these clamps in the sector.

These tools also have their use in metal works mainly to keep pieces together during welding as a result there is a demand in the construction and metal manufacturing industry as well.

Key Segments

  • By Type

    • Trigger-Activated Bar Clamp
    • Wood Screw Clamp
    • Deep Throat Bar Clamp
    • Locking Clamp
    • Pipe Clamp
    • Parallel-jaw Clamp
    • Corner Clamp

  • By Handle Material

    • Plastic
    • Wood
    • Rubber

  • By Body Material

    • Steel
    • Resin
    • Black oxide
    • Nylon
    • Aluminum
    • Nickel Plated
    • Fiberglass

  • By Size

    • 6″
    • 12″
    • 24″

  • By End-Use

    • Woodwork
      • Assembling cabinet
      • Cutting aligned corners
    • Metalwork
      • Welding projects
      • Edge tightening
      • Storing ropes and hoses
      • Overhead pipe support
      • Fixing small leaks

  • By Sales Channel

    • Offline
      • Supermarkets and Hypermarket
      • Retailers & Wholesalers
      • Other Distribution channels
    • Online
      • Direct Sales
      • Third-Party E-Commerce Sales

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Bar Clamps?

Key players in the market include

  • Metalmech
  • Pony Jorgensen
  • J F Tools
  • Power Tech India
  • Baweja Industries
  • Kapson India
  • J M Electrical Works,
  • Jolly Agencies
  • M/S Klampwel
  • Engineering Works
  • Dimide among others.

